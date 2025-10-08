"Connor > McDavid" " Announce Alex Tuch next": NHL fans react as Kyle Connor signs 8-year, $96M extension with Jets

Kyle Connor has signed a major contract extension and will remain with the Winnipeg Jets for long term. He agreed to an eight-year deal worth $96 million. The contract carries a $12 million cap hit, includes signing bonuses, and features a full no-move clause.This is the largest deal in Jets history and marks a change in how team approaches big contracts. The deal was finalized by Jets chairman Mark Chipman, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, and Connor’s agent, Richard Evans of Wasserman Hockey.The news first appeared on X when NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said the average annual value of the deal would be in the $12 million range. Darren Dreger confirmed it on Wednesday, tweeting that Jets were preparing to announce Kyle Connor’s eight-year, $12 million AAV extension.&quot;I expect the Wpg Jets will officially announce the Kyle Connor extension. 8 years $12 million AAV,&quot; Dreger tweeted.After news of his new deal broke, fans started reacting on X.&quot;Cool. Announce Tuch extension next,&quot; a fan suggested Sabres should give Alex Tuch a new contract too.Nate Sharman @nate_sharmanLINK@DarrenDreger Cool. Announce Tuch extension next&quot;Connor &gt; McDavid,&quot; another fan compared it to Connor McDavid’s two-year, $25 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers.Mike O @mike_omo79LINK@DarrenDreger Connor &amp;amp;gt; McDavid&quot;Thats Connor McDavid money,&quot; one user wrote.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;McDavid is the vastly superior player making only 0.5M more lmfao,&quot; a fan said.&quot;It’s pretty refreshing to see these American players extending long term in Winnipeg when the trend has been for US players to want out of Canada,&quot; another fan said.&quot;POOR GUY HAS TO ROT AWAY IN WINNIPEG TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN,&quot; one fan said.Report on Jets' eying blueliner amid Kyle Connor extensionIn the first week of October, The Fourth Period reported that the Winnipeg Jets were working on a new contract for Kyle Connor. They mentioned that Jets GM Kevyn Cheveldayoff was discussing a long-term extension. It has finally turned out to be true, with Connor signing an eight-year deal.The second part of the report hinted that the Jets are also watching the defense market. The reason behind it being Dylan Samberg’s injury, which will keep him out for six to eight weeks.&quot;The club is also believed to be keeping tabs on the defensive market in the NHL...,&quot; Fourth Period reported. &quot;Winnipeg may try to add a defenseman after the season begins if the team struggles out of the gate.&quot;The Jets are looking to go deep in the playoffs after last season's second-round exit, despite winning the President's Trophy.