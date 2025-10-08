  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Winnipeg Jets
  • "Connor > McDavid" " Announce Alex Tuch next": NHL fans react as Kyle Connor signs 8-year, $96M extension with Jets

"Connor > McDavid" " Announce Alex Tuch next": NHL fans react as Kyle Connor signs 8-year, $96M extension with Jets

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 08, 2025 14:55 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Kyle Connor’s 8-year, $96M extension with Winnipeg Jets (Source: Imagn)

Kyle Connor has signed a major contract extension and will remain with the Winnipeg Jets for long term. He agreed to an eight-year deal worth $96 million. The contract carries a $12 million cap hit, includes signing bonuses, and features a full no-move clause.

Ad

This is the largest deal in Jets history and marks a change in how team approaches big contracts. The deal was finalized by Jets chairman Mark Chipman, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, and Connor’s agent, Richard Evans of Wasserman Hockey.

The news first appeared on X when NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said the average annual value of the deal would be in the $12 million range. Darren Dreger confirmed it on Wednesday, tweeting that Jets were preparing to announce Kyle Connor’s eight-year, $12 million AAV extension.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I expect the Wpg Jets will officially announce the Kyle Connor extension. 8 years $12 million AAV," Dreger tweeted.
Ad

After news of his new deal broke, fans started reacting on X.

"Cool. Announce Tuch extension next," a fan suggested Sabres should give Alex Tuch a new contract too.
Ad
"Connor > McDavid," another fan compared it to Connor McDavid’s two-year, $25 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
Ad
"Thats Connor McDavid money," one user wrote.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"McDavid is the vastly superior player making only 0.5M more lmfao," a fan said.
"It’s pretty refreshing to see these American players extending long term in Winnipeg when the trend has been for US players to want out of Canada," another fan said.
Ad
"POOR GUY HAS TO ROT AWAY IN WINNIPEG TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN," one fan said.

Report on Jets' eying blueliner amid Kyle Connor extension

In the first week of October, The Fourth Period reported that the Winnipeg Jets were working on a new contract for Kyle Connor. They mentioned that Jets GM Kevyn Cheveldayoff was discussing a long-term extension. It has finally turned out to be true, with Connor signing an eight-year deal.

Ad

The second part of the report hinted that the Jets are also watching the defense market. The reason behind it being Dylan Samberg’s injury, which will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

"The club is also believed to be keeping tabs on the defensive market in the NHL...," Fourth Period reported. "Winnipeg may try to add a defenseman after the season begins if the team struggles out of the gate."

The Jets are looking to go deep in the playoffs after last season's second-round exit, despite winning the President's Trophy.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications