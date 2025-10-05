NHL Rumor: Winnipeg Jets eyeing defensemen market as Kyle Connor contract talks continue

The Winnipeg Jets are working on Kyle Connor’s contract as he enters the final year of his deal. Connor is signed to a seven-year, $49,999,999 contract and is getting paid $7,142,857 annually. But with the NHL salary cap rising, his AAV might see a big jump. Especially after the Minnesota Wild's latest $136 million contract extension for forward Kirill Kaprizov.

Jets GM Kevyn Cheveldayoff is in talks with Connor’s camp about a long-term extension. But according to The Fourth Period's report, the Jets are watching the NHL defensemen market at the same time, due to Dylan Samberg's injury (to miss six to eight weeks).

"As the Winnipeg Jets continue contract negotiations with star sniper Kyle Connor, the club is also believed to be keeping tabs on the defensive market in the NHL...," Fourth Period reported. "Winnipeg may try to add a defenceman after the season begins if the team struggles out of the gate,"

Last month, the Jets started their training camp with a focus on teamwork. Connor skated with Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi. In his then interview, Connor said he is focusing on playing well while leaving extension talks to management. He also stressed the chemistry in the Jets team, which is like a family.

"It’s a family here," Connor said. "You feel that right from the beginning, even with opening remarks from (Mark) Chipman, (Kevin Cheveldayoff), coach (Scott Arniel). They’re all saying the same thing. It’s a family. We pride ourselves on the community, and it’s a close-knit group."

The Jets have added players like Jonathan Toews, Tanner Pearson, and Gustav Nyquist to improve depth. They are looking to change their playoff misfortune. The team has won just one playoff round in the last three seasons, despite winning the President's trophy last season with a 56-22-4 record. They lost in the second round against the Dallas Stars and exited the playoffs.

Darren Dreger on Kyle Connor's extension talks

Insider Darren Dreger spoke about Kyle Connor’s contract situation with the Winnipeg Jets on Flames Nation’s The Insider Hotline. He said Connor’s case is complicated because the Jets usually avoid giving signing bonuses.

However, he said, Winnipeg wants to keep Connor.

"Winnipeg wants to keep Kyle Connor," Dreger said. "I think they're going to be able to keep Kyle Connor, but there's still some heavy lifting in that negotiation that has to get done."

Connor scored 41 goals and 97 points last season and feels he has earned the right to get a good extension. A deal is expected soon, but negotiations will require hard work from both parties.

