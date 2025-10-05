Kirill Kaprizov’s new deal with the Minnesota Wild is already changing the market. The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $136 million contract extension that begins in 2026-27. It makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NHL. And now, his contract is expected to affect other top players' negotiations.

TSN insider Darren Dreger spoke about this on Flames Nation’s The Insider Hotline. He said Kirill Kaprizov’s deal will influence how players like Martin Necas, Jack Eichel, and Kyle Connor plan their futures. They are all in the last year of their contract.

"I think each individual case is going to be fascinating to see how it all unfolds, because Kirill Kaprizov's numbers matter," Dreger said. [14:15 onwards]

Dreger mentioned that Necas might aim higher after a strong season. He had 83 points in 79 games during the 2024-25 season.

"Maybe if you're Martin Necas and you don't have the same level of history, you aim for the fence," Dreger said. "That's what Kaprizov did with the Minnesota Wild."

Jack Eichel’s situation is more stable. Dreger said Eichel enjoys playing for the Vegas Golden Knights, and he scored his career high of 94 points last season. Dreger suggested that Eichel might take less money to help the team stay strong.

"Jack Eichel knows that he is an excellent fit in Vegas," Dreger said. "He has an opportunity to win every single year. He loves Vegas, He likes playing there. So maybe just want to continue to keep that team as competitive as it can be, and continue to find ways to bring in players like Mitch Marner."

Kyle Connor’s situation with Winnipeg is more complex because the Jets do not usually offer signing bonuses. Connor scored 41 goals and 97 points last season.

"Kyle Connor is a complicated one here, fellas," Dreger said. "A small market Canadian team, I think, ownership in Winnipeg would pride themselves on the fact that they don't give signing bonus money out. So structure matters.

Dreger said that Kyle Connor likely feels he has done everything to earn his contract extension. He understands the team’s need to manage the contract carefully. Still, Connor feels justified in making his demands

Winnipeg wants to keep him, but the talks will not be easy.

"Winnipeg wants to keep Kyle Connor," Dreger said. "I think they're going to be able to keep Kyle Connor, but there's still some heavy lifting in that negotiation that has to get done."

Apart from Kirill Kaprizov, Dreger also discussed Vegas and Carter Hart rumors

Darren Dreger ventured beyond Kirill Kaprizov's impact on the Jack Eichel deal. He also discussed the recent rumors surrounding Vegas that they are close to signing newly reinstated player Carter Hart. Hart was cleared in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case in July.

"The speculation now around Carter Hart and all of that, well, that's because players have been willing to leave a little bit on the table in Vegas." Dreger said.

Kirill Kaprizov’s big contract has set a new standard for NHL stars. Players like Eichel, Connor, and Necas will consider it in their own negotiations. The Salay cap will rise to $113.5 million in the 2027-28 season. So, each player’s case will depend on team budgets and goals. The next few months will show how this market shifts.

