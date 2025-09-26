  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vegas Golden Knights
  • NHL Rumors: $1.85B franchise emerges as 'favorite' to land Carter Hart and it’s not the Carolina Hurricanes

NHL Rumors: $1.85B franchise emerges as 'favorite' to land Carter Hart and it’s not the Carolina Hurricanes

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 26, 2025 19:45 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL insider named team that is favorites to sign Carter Hart (image credit: IMAGN)

The Vegas Golden Knights are considered the favorites to sign Carter Hart, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston on Thursday. Hart can sign starting next Wednesday, allowing him to begin the visa process to relocate to his new city.

Ad

Johnston also revealed that Hart is searching for a team that can win now, and Vegas offers that chance.

"At this point in time, it sounds like Vegas is the favorite to land Carter Hart. He's looking for an opportunity that can win," Johnston said (18:28), via SDPN's "The Chris Johnston Show."
"And it's hard, if you look around, you know, the way that the chair is set up right now, and at the goaltending position. It's hard to think or to find a spot where I think more starts would be available to him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The team is still a Stanley Cup contender, and Forbes valued the Golden Knights at $1.85 billion in December. They could provide Hart a fair chance for playing time because the team needs depth in net for a title run.

Adin Hill is the starter but has limited NHL experience, while Akira Schmid is listed as the backup. Johnston believes Hart would enter real competition for starts.

"I have no idea how it's going to go for Carter Hart, but it's a chance to, you know, that's a team trying to win a Stanley Cup, and I think it will truly be a goaltending competition for starts as the season goes along there," Johnston said.
Ad
"So, nothing can be official until Oct. 1. But at this point, you know, it does seem like things are headed in that direction."

youtube-cover
Ad

The Carolina Hurricanes were previously linked to Hart after he was cleared in the 2018 Hockey Canada case. He still received NHL discipline for conduct violations but can return to play on Dec. 1.

Hurricanes coach talked about Carter Hart rumors

Frank Seravalli previously reported that Carolina had talks with Carter Hart and Michael McLeod. However, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he had not heard about the rumors.

Ad
"Obviously, that’s news to me," Brind'Amour said on Thursday, via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "Rumors are rumors. Every time there’s a player out there, they always say that our team’s involved. I haven’t given it much thought, but any player that comes here would be welcomed with open arms.

Hart has played 227 NHL games, including 218 starts. His record is 96-93-29, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications