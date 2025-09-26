NHL Rumors: $1.85B franchise emerges as 'favorite' to land Carter Hart and it’s not the Carolina Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights are considered the favorites to sign Carter Hart, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston on Thursday. Hart can sign starting next Wednesday, allowing him to begin the visa process to relocate to his new city.
Johnston also revealed that Hart is searching for a team that can win now, and Vegas offers that chance.
"At this point in time, it sounds like Vegas is the favorite to land Carter Hart. He's looking for an opportunity that can win," Johnston said (18:28), via SDPN's "The Chris Johnston Show."
"And it's hard, if you look around, you know, the way that the chair is set up right now, and at the goaltending position. It's hard to think or to find a spot where I think more starts would be available to him."
The team is still a Stanley Cup contender, and Forbes valued the Golden Knights at $1.85 billion in December. They could provide Hart a fair chance for playing time because the team needs depth in net for a title run.
Adin Hill is the starter but has limited NHL experience, while Akira Schmid is listed as the backup. Johnston believes Hart would enter real competition for starts.
"I have no idea how it's going to go for Carter Hart, but it's a chance to, you know, that's a team trying to win a Stanley Cup, and I think it will truly be a goaltending competition for starts as the season goes along there," Johnston said.
"So, nothing can be official until Oct. 1. But at this point, you know, it does seem like things are headed in that direction."
The Carolina Hurricanes were previously linked to Hart after he was cleared in the 2018 Hockey Canada case. He still received NHL discipline for conduct violations but can return to play on Dec. 1.
Hurricanes coach talked about Carter Hart rumors
Frank Seravalli previously reported that Carolina had talks with Carter Hart and Michael McLeod. However, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he had not heard about the rumors.
"Obviously, that’s news to me," Brind'Amour said on Thursday, via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "Rumors are rumors. Every time there’s a player out there, they always say that our team’s involved. I haven’t given it much thought, but any player that comes here would be welcomed with open arms.
Hart has played 227 NHL games, including 218 starts. His record is 96-93-29, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.
