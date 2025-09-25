"Rumors are rumors" – Rod Brind’Amour breaks silence on Hurricanes’ reported interest in Carter Hart, Michael McLeod

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour spoke about rumors linking the team to Carter Hart and Michael McLeod. Both players were part of the 2018 Hockey Canada case and were found not guilty of sexual assault in July.

Ad

The NHL still issued discipline for conduct that did not meet its standards, and the players showed regret during meetings. They can return to play beginning Dec. 1 if signed.

Brind’Amour was asked after practice on Friday about the rumors that the Hurricanes were considering McLeod and Hart. He highlighted that he had not heard about those reports.

"Obviously, that’s news to me," Brind'Amour said, via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "Rumors are rumors. Every time there’s a player out there, they always say that our team’s involved.

Ad

Trending

"I haven’t given it much thought, but any player that comes here would be welcomed with open arms. That’s the only reason we’re bringing someone into this family. You’ve got to treat them like that. You’re talking about a hypothetical, but that’s how I would approach it."

Reports this week linked Carolina to Hart and McLeod, with NHL insider Frank Seravalli saying that the Hurricanes had talks with both players.

Ad

"Carolina Hurricanes, well, they seem to have made progress in conversations with both goaltender Carter Hart as well as Michael McLeod," Seravalli said on Tuesday, via B/R Open Ice. "The Canes seem to have interest in both of those pieces."

Seravalli added that Hart could be a longer-term goalie option, and McLeod would bring speed and depth to the roster. Both players are eligible to sign starting Oct. 15.

Ad

Hart has played 227 NHL games with 218 starts, with a record of 96-93-29. His career numbers include a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

McLeod was drafted at No. 12 by New Jersey in 2016 and has played 287 games, scoring 85 points. He scored a career-high 10 goals in 45 games in the 2023-24 season.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is testing young players

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour addressed reporters before Monday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which they lost 2-1. He was looking to see what each player could offer.

Ad

"Don't have a lot of our veteran guys in the game," Brind’Amour said. "We do know most of the guys, but a couple new guys and a couple guys trying to fight for a spot. This is where we start to build."

After losing in the conference finals last season, Brind’Amour and his team are aiming to reach the Stanley Cup finals and win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama