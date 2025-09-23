NHL Rumors: Canadiens eye 2-year deal with Carter Hart, advance talks with Michael McLeod, per insider

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 23, 2025 19:28 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn
Carter Hart and Michael McLeod have reportedly drawn Montreal Canadiens' interest (image credit: IMAGN)

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly interested in signing goaltender Carter Hart and forward Michael McLeod. Hart and McLeod were acquitted in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault trial, and are eligible to sign a deal starting Oct. 15.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the news on B/R Open Ice on Tuesday.

"Carolina Hurricanes, well, they seem to have made progress in conversations with both goaltender Carter Hart as well as Michael McLeod," Seravalli said. "The Canes seem to have interest in both of those pieces."

Seravalli believes Hart could sign a multiyear deal.

"Carter Hart is a guy that they've been looking for who's going to take the long term reigns for the Canes in net," Seravalli said. "Last number of years, Freddie Anderson, he's the guy that continually seems to be injured."
The Hurricanes want a long-term goalie solution due to injuries to Freddie Andersen. Seravalli questioned his endurance in playing 82 to 95 games per season, including the playoffs.

However, the insider suggested that McLeod could add speed and depth to Carolina’s lineup. He was drafted at No. 12 by New Jersey in 2016, and recorded a career-high 10 goals in 45 games in 2023-24. McLeod has 29 goals and 56 assists in over 287 career NHL games.

"When it comes to McLeod, he's someone that I think would add some significant speed to Carolina's lineup, and someone that they have looked at for a little while now as someone who could come in and be one of those pieces, " Seravalli said.
Seravalli also suggested that Hart could sign a two-year deal with any of the four rumored teams, including the Hurricanes.

"Sounds like it's going to be a multi-year deal, probably a two year deal for Carter Hart," Seravalli said. "Not saying it definitely gets done with Carolina, but I think Carolina is one of maybe three or four teams that are on the list that the Hart camp is focusing on."
Hart and McLeod can play after Dec. 1, if signed.

NHL issues discipline for Carter Hart for subpar "conduct"

The NHL issued a statement about Carter Hart and four other players from Hockey Canada’s 2018 U-20 team on Sept. 13.

“While found not to have been criminal, the conduct of the players involved certainly did not meet that standard,” the NHL said.
The statement followed a full investigation, including interviews, documents and videos, and the players’ criminal trial, which ended in acquittals in June.

Hart and the other players showed regret in meetings with the NHL, but formal discipline was imposed. They can sign after nearly two years away from the league.

Ankit Kumar

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
