NHL reinstates ex-Flyers goalie Carter Hart and 4 others acquitted in Hockey Canada trial to resume playing from Dec. 1

The NHL is set to reinstate ex-Philadelphia Flyers netminder Carter Hart and four other players recently acquitted in the Hockey Canada Trial, insider Chris Johnston reports.The news comes weeks after Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton were acquitted in a Canadian court of sexual assault charges.Following the Hockey Canada trial, the NHL moved to bar the players from suiting up with NHL clubs, given their unsavory, if not illegal, actions. The NHLPA then released a statement expressing its surprise at the league’s stance and vowed it would appeal the decision.Meanwhile, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated he would review the situation before ultimately issuing a ruling on the players’ futures.The uncertain situation prompted the players in question to play overseas. Thus far, only Alex Formenton remains under contract with the Ottawa Senators. The club issued Formenton a qualifying offer this summer and then signed him to a contract. The move will seemingly pay off as Formenton could be eligible to play this season.The players involved in the Hockey Canada trial have expressed their regret regarding the situation. They also expressed their relief at having been acquitted. However, there’s no telling what the final verdict will be in the court of public opinion.Carter Hart, players in Hockey Canada trial on various teams’ radarsSenators could get a huge boost from Formenton's return to the club - Source: ImagnThe player most watched by NHL clubs has been Carter Hart. The former Flyers’ franchise goalie has been reportedly linked to numerous clubs, especially the Edmonton Oilers. Hart was seen skating this summer and, according to some estimates, looks good enough to resume his NHL career this season.Dube, another one of the Hockey Canada trial players, spent last season with the Dinamo Minsk of the KHL. Cal Foot played in Slovakia last season. Formenton, who remained with the Senators as an RFA during the Hockey Canada trial, could be the first to hit the ice this upcoming season.Fans shouldn’t be surprised to see a small bidding war for Carter Hart leading up to training camp. The former 48th overall pick from 2018 could be a viable option for at least a half-dozen clubs. While the Oilers have been noted as the most aggressive, his draft team, the Flyers, has also been reportedly looking into bringing the Alberta native back into the fold.Carter Hart spent parts of six seasons with the Flyers, playing a total of 227 games, posting a 2.94 GAA and a .906 SV%.