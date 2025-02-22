Connor McDavid drops adorable snap with wife Lauren Kyle after 4 Nations final victory

Superstar forward Connor McDavid was the ultimate hero in Team Canada's 3-2 overtime victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday against Team USA. Following the championship game, McDavid shared an adorable snap with his wife, Lauren Kyle, from the postgame celebrations.

On Friday, Connor McDavid posted a series of stories on his Instagram, including a photo of himself in a Team Canada jersey. He followed it up with a snap of himself and Lauren.

via Instagram /@mcdavid97

In the picture, Connor sported a "Champions" T-shirt, a cap and a gold medal around his neck. Lauren Kyle, dressed in a red jacket, leaned toward him while holding a red handbag and her phone. The photo was taken during the team’s celebrations in a VIP suite at TD Garden.

Connor McDavid also shared a carousel of snaps on his Instagram account featuring a recap of the tournament. In the caption, he wrote:

“Oh Canada! That was fun. Thank you Montreal and Boston!”

One of the pictures featured Team Canada posing with the trophy in front of the winner’s mantle as flares lit up from both sides. Another photo captured the moment right after Connor McDavid’s OT winner in the final as Cale Makar, Mitch Marner and other Canadian players sped towards McDavid to celebrate.

A special photo also featured Connor McDavid with his family. In the group photo, his father, Brian, in a red jacket, stood to McDavid’s left. Lauren Kyle posed next to her husband in her red outfit. McDavid’s mother, Kelly, wearing a black jacket and Team Canada scarf, was beside his brother, Cameron, who wore a black jacket over a red plaid shirt.

Connor McDavid hopes haters will ‘back off’ after Jordan Binnington’s game-winning performance

Team Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington has been subject to continuous criticism for his display on the international stage for a long time. However, the 31-year-old silenced his critics after his 31-save masterclass in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

Connor McDavid was quick to give Binnington his flowers after the final. He also expressed hope that Binnington would receive more respect and that his critics would ease up on him, given how well he played.

“The moment doesn’t get to him,” McDavid said. “He made probably three or four all-world saves early in overtime to allow us to score the goal. So, all credit to him. Hopefully some of those haters will back off him, because honestly, he played great.”

Jordan Binnington is now 3-0 in winner-take-all games in his career after the championship victory on Thursday.

