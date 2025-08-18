Connor McDavid drops his "Euro trip recap" with wife Lauren for Celeste & Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid enjoyed a trip to Europe for teammate Leon Draisaitl’s wedding earlier this month.McDavid attended the wedding in Provence, France, and later enjoyed a vacation in St. Tropez with his wife, Lauren Kyle, alongside Draisaitl and his wife, Celeste Desjardins.The group posted photos and videos on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their off-ice fun. Connor McDavid recently shared an Instagram post recapping his European trip and celebrating with the Draisaitls. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins married on August 2 at Château d’Estoublon in France after being together for nearly nine years. The wedding was attended by over 150 guests, including Draisaitl’s Edmonton Oilers teammate Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse, and former teammates Evander Kane and Connor Brown.NHL insider opines Connor McDavid could take discount in his next dealConnor McDavid, who has been with the Oilers for the last ten seasons, is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, making him eligible to sign an extension.After back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers, rumors arose that McDavid might consider leaving Edmonton. However, those rumors have cooled down recently, indicating that McDavid is likely to re-sign with the Oilers.The duration of his next contract remains uncertain, as negotiations between McDavid’s camp and the Oilers have not yet started. NHL insider John Shannon has suggested that McDavid may accept a lower salary on a short-term deal to help the Oilers maintain cap flexibility for signing free agents and other players.“I think it’s going to be a three or four-year deal,” said Shannon. “Connor’s entitled to 20 percent (of the salary cap)… But I also think Connor’s smart enough to know if he gets too much, that’s less to acquire free agents and other players for this hockey club. And that’s what superstars do that want to win Stanley Cups — they sacrifice.According to sources, the negotiations between McDavid's camp and the Oilers could start in the coming weeks, with the extension likely to be concluded before the start of the regular season.Also Read: Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste finally shares the long-awaited wedding video, best-friend Lauren McDavid can't stop gushing