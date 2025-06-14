Connor McDavid gets honest about Stuart Skinner being pulled again in Stanley Cup Finals - “Pickard came in and gave us a chance”

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid talked to the media about the team's goalie situation. On Thursday, Stuart Skinner allowed the Florida Panthers a three-goal lead in the first period. In the second period, he was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who helped the team dominate the Panthers and win 5-4 in overtime.

Skinner was also replaced in the first round against the LA Kings. After the Game 4 win, McDavid spoke about Skinner being pulled and how the team responded. He said it’s never easy to change goalies, especially in finals games.

"Doesn't really matter," McDavid said (01:25). "Honestly, we know both guys give us a chance. We know both guys are more than capable. It's all about whoever's going, and obviously, Pick (Pickard) stepped in and played great.

"I don't think Stu (Stuart Skinner) was at fault at all for any of the goals the other night. I think it was just a victim of circumstance, and Picks came in and gave us a chance. I guess he goes today."

Edmonton was down 3-0 after the first period, but Pickard helped shut the door, allowing just one goal the rest of the game.

Leon Draisaitl, who scored the overtime goal to win the game, also praised Pickard's standout performance in the net.

"The situations that he gets put in sometimes, they are not always easy," Draisaitl said, via NHL.com. "We’re down 3-0, he’s coming in, he’s cold, it’s not easy. He makes those stops at the key moments, in which we really need them. He’s one of the best in the League at making, right save at the right time. He’s been spectacular for us.”

In Game 5 on Saturday at Rogers Place Arena, the crowd will be loud, and the Oilers will look to use that energy early in the game. The series is tied 2-2, and the next game will give momentum to the winning team, putting the other at risk of elimination.

McDavid had an assist and four shots in Game 4. His assist helped spark the comeback in the second period.

Apart from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch praised Calvin Pickard

Discussing the Game 4 situation, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said the team needed a change after a slow start. He explained that Calvin Pickard gave them energy with some big saves.

"Our team was flat," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "We needed to change things up and it was great the way (Pickard) played. He made some really big saves. As the game went on, the one in overtime, it was great to see him make the saves when we needed them.”

Connor McDavid confirmed that Pickard will start Game 5 in goal. He has a 7-0 record in the playoffs.

