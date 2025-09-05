Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid addressed the media on Friday following a team on-ice drill. The former Hart Trophy winner alluded to the reasons behind the delays in re-signing in Oil Country.

Sportsnet captured McDavid’s comments, stating.

“I mean, when you're trying to plan the next, 3,4,6,7,9, years of your life, you don't just come up with you don't just dream it up in one day. You know, you take your time. Talk it over. Think about it some more, talk it over again.”

Connor McDavid's comments suggest there are other considerations beyond money that could impact his decision on extending in Edmonton. But he underscored one particular point.

He stated:

“It's not something that my family takes lightly, as I alluded to yesterday, you know, didn't put everything I have put everything I know into my career, just like everybody here, you know it, you only get one chance to do it and to do it right.”

McDavid was evidently hinting at the desire to win a Stanley Cup, if not multiple ones, in his career. However, that desire may not necessarily lead him away from the Oilers. It could just mean that there’s a sliver of doubt holding him back from inking a new contract.

He concluded:

“That leads to, you know, taking your time with it. You know, nothing else really.”

Check out McDavid’s comments here:

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Connor McDavid hints at prioritizing his 'career' as Oilers future hangs in the balance - "Only get one chance"

Connor McDavid open about uncertainty with Oilers

McDavid and the Oilers will be looking to unseat the Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Connor McDavid hasn’t shied away from discussing the uncertainty regarding his future with the Edmonton Oilers. The 28-year-old has been adamant about the situation surrounding the team.

The Athletic captured other comments from Connor McDavid following Friday’s action:

“Maybe a couple of changes here and there, but the core guys that have made a few runs at it are here and know what it takes and know what that disappointment feels like and how motivated we are. That gives me a lot of confidence this season. Beyond that, it remains to be seen.”

The comments point toward the team’s offseason changes. The club has undergone numerous changes, but none have boosted the team’s public perception. The depth moves have inspired little confidence in the media and fanbase.

The Oilers, it seems, trail the Florida Panthers in boosting their depth. That’s something that Connor McDavid has likely taken note of. The team is under pressure to unseat the two-time Stanley Cup champs, but doesn’t seem to have matched them move for move.

Of course, the Panthers’ moves look good on paper. Things on the ice are a completely different animal.

But then again, judging from McDavid’s comments, there’s not much to be optimistic about. And that could be a bad thing for the Oilers after this season.

