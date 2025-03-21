Connor McDavid injury: Oilers superstar exits game with lower-body injury after Josh Morrissey check

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
The injury occurred late in the second period when Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey delivered a check to McDavid while he was in motion. The Oilers captain appeared to be in discomfort as he left the ice.
McDavid seemed to have injured himself on his final shift, quickly exiting the ice and remaining at the end of the bench until the period concluded.
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Oilers announced that McDavid would not return for the remainder of the game due to a lower-body injury.
Connor McDavid had collected an assist and clocked 14:59 of ice time before exiting the game against the Jets.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama