  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Connor McDavid injury: Oilers superstar exits game with lower-body injury after Josh Morrissey check

Connor McDavid injury: Oilers superstar exits game with lower-body injury after Josh Morrissey check

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:27 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v New York Islanders - Source: Getty
Connor McDavid injury - Source: Getty

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ad

The injury occurred late in the second period when Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey delivered a check to McDavid while he was in motion. The Oilers captain appeared to be in discomfort as he left the ice.

McDavid seemed to have injured himself on his final shift, quickly exiting the ice and remaining at the end of the bench until the period concluded.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Oilers announced that McDavid would not return for the remainder of the game due to a lower-body injury.

Connor McDavid had collected an assist and clocked 14:59 of ice time before exiting the game against the Jets.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी