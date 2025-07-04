The Edmonton Oilers made a big splash in free agency this week by signing forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year deal worth $7.2 million.

The team's superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl reportedly played a key role in recruiting Mangiapane to join the Oilers.

Mangiapane entered free agency on July 1 after completing a one-year stint with the Washington Capitals. He spent seven seasons with the Calgary Flames to begin his NHL career.

Speaking on the "Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer" podcast, Mangiapane explained how McDavid and Draisaitl were directly involved in his decision-making process.

"Yeah, obviously there's a lot of emotions, and people pulling you this way and that way and wanting you here or there. But when you have those two caliber players calling you, you tend to listen,” Mangiapane said.

“They're two great players, and I just want to come and be a part of a winning team and winning culture. I want to contribute in whichever way possible. But yeah, when those guys call you, you tend to listen to them and listen to what they have to say," he added.

The Canadian is coming off a 14-goal, 14-assist season with the Capitals and should provide the secondary scoring the Oilers were seeking.

Now he'll have the chance to play with elite talents like McDavid and Draisaitl, which could help boost his production.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman discusses Andrew Mangiapane signing

Edmonton Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman said the Oilers have long admired Mangiapane's skillset and believe he will be a strong addition to the roster.

"We've been watching him for years now and like the contributions he can make in a number of different roles. Obviously starting with offensively, I think he's got the ability to play in our top six," Bowman said via NHL.com.

He added that he views Mangiapane as a player, who is capable of playing alongside McDavid and Draisaitl. Bowman also praised Mangiapane's two-way play, competitive level and penalty-killing ability:

"I think the other thing we like about him is just his ability to extend the play, sort of like a give-and-go game. He's an active player. He's also a competitive player. He's not the most fun to play against."

How do you think Andrew Mangiapane will fare with the Edmonton Oilers next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

