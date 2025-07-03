Edmonton Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman explained the team's decision to bring in forward Andrew Mangiapane on a two-year, $7.2 million contract.

Mangiapane was coming off a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals and hit free agency on July 1 after spending his first seven NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames.

In a video conference call with media on Wednesday, Bowman discussed what attracted the Oilers to Mangiapane and how he will fit into the team's plans.

"We've been watching him for years now and like the contributions he can make in a number of different roles. Obviously starting with offensively, I think he's got the ability to play in our top six," Bowman said via NHL.com.

Bowman added he sees Mangiapane as having the flexibility to play either right or left-wing while also potentially lining up with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Beyond his scoring ability, Bowman praised Mangiapane's overall skill set and style of play:

"I think the other thing we like about him is just his ability to extend the play, sort of like a give-and-go game. He's an active player. He's also a competitive player. He's not the most fun to play against."

He also recalled frequently facing him during his time in Calgary and highlighted how his versatility and consistent impact on the game always made him noticeable:

"Penalty killing as well is something that he's done, and he's been good at that."

Analyst Bob Stauffer's take on Edmonton signing Andrew Mangiapane

NHL analyst Bob Stauffer echoed Oilers GM Stan Bowman's sentiments, pointing to Andrew Mangiapane’s scoring touch. Stauffer especially highlighted his standout 35-goal season with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22 as a key reason for optimism.

"Andrew Mangiapane scored 35 goals with Calgary in 2021-22. Was 5th in TOI on both the Flames PP and PK amongst FWDs in his final 3 seasons in Calgary. Will get an extended look in the Edmonton Oilers top -6. Had offers North of 4M AAV," Stauffer wrote in a tweet on X/Twitter.

Bob Stauffer sees the Canadian forward getting a real shot in the Oilers’ top six, giving him the chance to shine with more responsibility and ice time.

How do you think Andrew Mangiapane will fare with the Edmonton Oilers next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

