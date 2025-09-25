Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's partners linked up for 'pregame drinks' in downtown Edmonton

On Wednesday evening, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a series of Instagram stories featuring her night out before the Oilers’ preseason matchup at Rogers Place. She was joined by Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins and their friend Olivia Hall for pregame drinks at Lauren’s luxury bar and restaurant, Bar Trove, located in Edmonton’s historic Canada Permanent Building downtown.

Ad

The first story featured a marble table topped with glasses of white wine and Bar Trove’s leather-bound menu. Lauren captioned it:

“Pre game drinks” and tagged @bartrovecca along with Celeste and Olivia.

In the next story, Lauren posting a mirror selfie in a deep burgundy jacket with the caption,

“Fall colours 🍂.”

Her third update showed food from the bar featuring a plate of mini beef dip sliders served with au jus, as Lauren wrote:

Ad

Trending

“This beef dip is😋 ”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Meanwhile, the Oilers hosted the Seattle Kraken in their fourth preseason outing. Despite Edmonton icing a veteran-heavy lineup that included McDavid and Draisaitl, the Oilers fell 4-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored the lone goal for Edmonton while Seattle’s Jagger Firkus, Logan Morrison, Ben Meyers and Jani Nyman found the back of the net.

Ad

With the result, the Oilers dropped to 2-1-1 in preseason play. They’ll continue their exhibition schedule on Friday at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

Connor McDvaid’s wife hosted charity poker tournament at Bar Trove

Earlier last week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a special charity poker tournament in support of the Oilers Foundation’s “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” initiative.

Ad

The event took place Tuesday night at River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta, drawing Oilers supporters and player families. Photos and videos shared by the Oilers Foundation featured the red-carpet arrivals, including Lauren posing alongside Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins as well as glimpses of poker tables stacked with chips, and the lounge settings.

Lauren also shared her own set of Instagram stories posting candid moments with friends and a mirror selfie with Mikayla Nurse, wife of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Ad

“Hosted a successful charity poker tournament last night supporting Every Kid Deserves a Shot,” she captioned one post.

The fundraiser supported the Oilers Foundation’s mission to expand access to sport and recreation for youth across Alberta. Through the “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” program, the Foundation has committed millions of dollars toward providing equipment and opportunities for underprivileged children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama