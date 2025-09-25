Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's partners linked up for 'pregame drinks' in downtown Edmonton

On Wednesday evening, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a series of Instagram stories featuring her night out before the Oilers’ preseason matchup at Rogers Place. She was joined by Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins and their friend Olivia Hall for pregame drinks at Lauren’s luxury bar and restaurant, Bar Trove, located in Edmonton’s historic Canada Permanent Building downtown.
The first story featured a marble table topped with glasses of white wine and Bar Trove’s leather-bound menu. Lauren captioned it:
“Pre game drinks” and tagged @bartrovecca along with Celeste and Olivia.
In the next story, Lauren posting a mirror selfie in a deep burgundy jacket with the caption,
“Fall colours 🍂.”
Her third update showed food from the bar featuring a plate of mini beef dip sliders served with au jus, as Lauren wrote:
“This beef dip is😋 ”
Meanwhile, the Oilers hosted the Seattle Kraken in their fourth preseason outing. Despite Edmonton icing a veteran-heavy lineup that included McDavid and Draisaitl, the Oilers fell 4-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored the lone goal for Edmonton while Seattle’s Jagger Firkus, Logan Morrison, Ben Meyers and Jani Nyman found the back of the net.
With the result, the Oilers dropped to 2-1-1 in preseason play. They’ll continue their exhibition schedule on Friday at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
Connor McDvaid’s wife hosted charity poker tournament at Bar Trove
Earlier last week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a special charity poker tournament in support of the Oilers Foundation’s “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” initiative.
The event took place Tuesday night at River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta, drawing Oilers supporters and player families. Photos and videos shared by the Oilers Foundation featured the red-carpet arrivals, including Lauren posing alongside Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins as well as glimpses of poker tables stacked with chips, and the lounge settings.
Lauren also shared her own set of Instagram stories posting candid moments with friends and a mirror selfie with Mikayla Nurse, wife of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.
“Hosted a successful charity poker tournament last night supporting Every Kid Deserves a Shot,” she captioned one post.
The fundraiser supported the Oilers Foundation’s mission to expand access to sport and recreation for youth across Alberta. Through the “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” program, the Foundation has committed millions of dollars toward providing equipment and opportunities for underprivileged children.
