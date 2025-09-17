Connor McDavid's wife Lauren proudly hosts women's charity poker tournament for Oilers Foundation

This week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a special charity poker tournament in support of the Oilers Foundation’s “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” initiative.

The event, held Tuesday night at River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta, brought together community members, Oilers supporters and prominent guests for an evening of gaming and philanthropy.

The Oilers Foundation reposted a series of special moments on its official Instagram account, sharing images from the red-carpet entrance featuring Lauren and Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins with guests. Lauren later followed with her own series of Instagram stories.

via Instagram /@oil_foundation, @laurenkyle1

Photos featured poker tables stacked with chips, a lively crowd enjoying the entertainment, intimate lounge settings and candid moments with friends. One post also saw her sharing a mirror selfie with Mikayla Nurse, wife of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

“Hosted a successful charity poker tournament last night supporting Every Kid Deserves a Shot,” Lauren wrote in the caption of one of the stories.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

The fundraiser was part of the Oilers Foundation’s ongoing mission to expand access to sport and recreation for youth across Alberta. Through the “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” program the Foundation has already committed millions of dollars to provide equipment and opportunities to underprivileged children.

Connor McDavid’s wife hosted special dinners for Oilers families

Earlier this month, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a private dinner at Bar Trove, her luxury bar and restaurant in downtown Edmonton. The intimate gathering was attended by several partners of Oilers players who later shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram.

On Sunday, Lauren reposted a series of stories from her guests’ accounts. Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins shared a click of an elaborate charcuterie and cheese spread accented with fresh flowers and fruits, while Max Jones’ wife Alexa posted a shot of cocktails in front of colorful floral centerpieces.

“The sweetest welcome back dinner,” she wrote.

The event followed Lauren’s “basil-themed” dinner the week before, which she hosted at her home to mark the end of summer. She later shared a reel featuring the elegant green decor and candlelit desserts.

For the occasion, Lauren wore a sage green Janae Gown by Lovers and Friends,a silky dress with a ruched bodice and flowing silhouette that matched the night’s herb-inspired theme. Through her ShopMy links, she also shared details on the pieces she used to create the sophisticated setup.

