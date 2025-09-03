  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns heads in a $290 sage green gown as she hosts end of summer basil-themed party

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns heads in a $290 sage green gown as she hosts end of summer basil-themed party

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:13 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns heads in a $290 sage green gown as she hosts end of summer basil-themed party [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a basil-themed end-of-summer dinner party at her home attended by close friends.

Ad

On Tuesday, Lauren gave fans a closer look at the celebration, posting a reel that featured behind-the-scenes clips of the party preparations and decor along with Instagram stories showing her tablescape details.

"Hosted a basil-themed dinner at the cottage to end the summer! 🌿✨💚" she captioned the reel.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The dinner table was dressed in muted green linens with layered plates, golden cutlery, clusters of grapes and greenery as centerpieces. Rechargeable brass table lamps added a warm glow to the setup which Lauren noted she uses at every dinner party.

[via IG/@laurenkyle1]
[via IG/@laurenkyle1]

On the special occasion, Lauren wore a Janae Gown by Lovers and Friends, a silky floor-length dress in sage green that retails for $290. The gown featured a ruched bodice with delicate straps and a flowing silhouette perfectly matching the evening’s basil-inspired theme.

Ad

Through ShopMy links, Lauren also shared where fans could shop her gown along with the party essentials she used to create the sophisticated garden inspired tablescape.

Connor McDavid’s wife gifted special friendship rings to Celeste Desjardins

Last weekend, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle gifted a special piece of jewelry to her longtime friend and Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins. On Sunday, Lauren shared a short clip on Instagram showing the two exchanging matching rings.

Ad

The pair slipped the jewelry onto their pinky fingers before twining them together in a sweet gesture. A note in the video read “Friendship rings” alongside a white-heart emoji while Lauren added in her caption:

“Friends don’t copy, they match ✨.”

Celeste quickly jumped into the comments to show her excitement, writing:

“The most special gift”

Lauren and Celeste have been close friends since their high school days in Sudbury, Ontario. In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Lauren even revealed that she introduced Celeste to her future husband Leon Draisaitl.

Ad

The friendship celebration comes just weeks after Celeste and Leon tied the knot in a destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds joined Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle for a summer getaway to Saint-Tropez.

Celeste later posted a carousel of photos and clips from their French vacay. Highlights included Celeste in a chic dark brown dress, Lauren in a bold red and pink striped look, seaside dinners, boat rides across the Mediterranean and candid moments of dancing with their partners.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications