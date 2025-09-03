Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns heads in a $290 sage green gown as she hosts end of summer basil-themed party

Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a basil-themed end-of-summer dinner party at her home attended by close friends.On Tuesday, Lauren gave fans a closer look at the celebration, posting a reel that featured behind-the-scenes clips of the party preparations and decor along with Instagram stories showing her tablescape details.&quot;Hosted a basil-themed dinner at the cottage to end the summer! 🌿✨💚&quot; she captioned the reel. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe dinner table was dressed in muted green linens with layered plates, golden cutlery, clusters of grapes and greenery as centerpieces. Rechargeable brass table lamps added a warm glow to the setup which Lauren noted she uses at every dinner party.[via IG/@laurenkyle1]On the special occasion, Lauren wore a Janae Gown by Lovers and Friends, a silky floor-length dress in sage green that retails for $290. The gown featured a ruched bodice with delicate straps and a flowing silhouette perfectly matching the evening’s basil-inspired theme.Through ShopMy links, Lauren also shared where fans could shop her gown along with the party essentials she used to create the sophisticated garden inspired tablescape.Connor McDavid’s wife gifted special friendship rings to Celeste DesjardinsLast weekend, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle gifted a special piece of jewelry to her longtime friend and Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins. On Sunday, Lauren shared a short clip on Instagram showing the two exchanging matching rings.The pair slipped the jewelry onto their pinky fingers before twining them together in a sweet gesture. A note in the video read “Friendship rings” alongside a white-heart emoji while Lauren added in her caption:“Friends don’t copy, they match ✨.”Celeste quickly jumped into the comments to show her excitement, writing:“The most special gift”Lauren and Celeste have been close friends since their high school days in Sudbury, Ontario. In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Lauren even revealed that she introduced Celeste to her future husband Leon Draisaitl.The friendship celebration comes just weeks after Celeste and Leon tied the knot in a destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds joined Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle for a summer getaway to Saint-Tropez.Celeste later posted a carousel of photos and clips from their French vacay. Highlights included Celeste in a chic dark brown dress, Lauren in a bold red and pink striped look, seaside dinners, boat rides across the Mediterranean and candid moments of dancing with their partners.