Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren throws luxurious ‘end of summer’ dinner party [In Pictures]

Connor McDavid is spending the offseason with his wife, Lauren Kyle. She hosted an “end of summer” dinner party on Sunday and shared pictures and videos from the night on Instagram. The Oilers will begin their preseason on Sept. 21, unofficially commencing the new season. Their regular season starts on Oct. 7.

Ad

In Lauren's pictures, the outdoor table had white plates, gold cutlery, and green centerpieces. Pendant lights hung above a wooden table indoors. Small lamps, folded napkins, and place cards decorated the setup. Guests sat around the long table in the evening light, including McDavid and Kyle.

Lauren Kyle wrote:

“END OF SUMMER PARTY.”

(Image Credit: IG @laurenkyle1)

Lauren wore a green satin dress for the party. She shared a mirror selfie with that outfit on Instagram and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"End of season basil themed dinner party," with a stem and leaf emoji.

She posed with another guest, named Sami Punzo, who also wore a green dress. More photos showed elegant chairs, flowers, and cozy lighting. Outdoor seating areas included white couches and floral details.

Connor McDavid and Lauren tied the knot in July 2024. They met in 2015 through a mutual friend, Luke Gazdic. In 2019, they moved into their custom home in Edmonton. Lauren, an interior designer, designed the house. The couple now enjoys offseason time together with their dog, Lenard.

Ad

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle enjoy Muskoka getaway after attending Leon Draisaitl’s Wedding

Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, spent the previous weekend in Muskoka, Ontario. Lauren, who keeps her followers updated, had shared photos and videos on Instagram. One post showed her mirror selfie in a wooden kitchen. Another showed McDavid with friends around a fire pit. She also shared photos of a pizza oven, bar area, and cozy living room.

Ad

The Muskoka trip came after their vacation in St. Tropez. They traveled with Leon Draisaitl and his wife, Celeste Desjardins. Celeste had shared pictures from that trip with the two couples. Lauren also posted about Draisaitl and Desjardins’ wedding in France. The ceremony was held at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence on Aug. 3.

Draisaitl and Desjardins got engaged in July 2024 after being together for six years. Lauren gave fans a peek into the wedding events. She showed the venue, Celeste’s dress, and her own preparations. Other posts featured McDavid in a tuxedo and group photos with friends. Lauren also shared shots of herself with Celeste and dancing at the after-party.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama