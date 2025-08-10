  • home icon
"Ready to win our scramble": Connor McDavid and wife Lauren enjoy golfing day out in St. Tropez

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 10, 2025 04:46 GMT
Connor McDavid and wife Lauren enjoy golfing day out in St. Tropez
Connor McDavid and wife Lauren enjoy golfing day out in St. Tropez [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are spending downtime in St. Tropez with their partner Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins. This weekend, they went golfing and Lauren shared a couple of snaps from the day out.

On Saturday, Lauren shared a selfie from a golf cart with Connor, who wore a grey polo shirt, light shorts and a cap, while she was dressed in a black outfit and cap. In the caption, she wrote:

“Ready to win our scramble.”

In the next story, she posted a view from the cart showing the group standing on the green near a line of trees. Later, she reposted an evening shot from inside a building, looking out through tall glass doors onto a terrace with gardens and trees in the distance.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Earlier on Friday, Celeste Desjardins shared a photo carousel from their vacation in St. Tropez. The pictures showed the newlyweds relaxing together on a boat, and Celeste posing along the side rails at night.

Other shots included Leon and Celeste smiling with Lauren, the two women sharing a photo together, a group picture with McDavid and Kyle, and a mirror selfie of Celeste and Lauren.

Connor McDavid’s wife shares snaps from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding rehearsal

Earlier on Friday, Lauren had shared a look at the rehearsal for Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding. The couple married last weekend at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, in a celebration attended by close friends and family, including ex-Oilers Evander Kane and Sam Gagner alongside their partners.

Lauren’s photo carousel featured moments from the day before the ceremony. She wore a blue gown with a back cut-out, while Celeste chose a simple white gown. In one photo, they smiled at each other while posing for the camera.

“The rehearsal 💜🤍,” she captioned the post.

Another image showed Lauren’s gown hanging on a hanger and one captured the back of her styled blonde hair. A group photo featured her alongside Celeste and other women, all smiling together.

Last week, Lauren had posted more photos from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding weekend with behind-the-scenes look from the ceremony to the lively after-party.

Her post began with a view of the wedding venue, followed by a shot of five elegant white gowns. She included a picture of Celeste in an off-the-shoulder bridal dress and a few moments from her own preparations, such as getting her hair styled and wearing a simple white dress with a ponytail.

Lauren also posted a photo with Connor McDavid in a black tuxedo, as well as shots with friends and family. One image showed her holding hands with Celeste as they posed in white gowns, while another captured Celeste seated by a water fountain. Later, pictures from the after-party showed her and McDavid dancing and celebrating with friends.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

