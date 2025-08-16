  • home icon
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren recaps quiet family downtime from 'last Muskoka weekends'

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:00 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren recaps quiet family downtime from 'Muskoka weekends' [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle are spending the weekend in the cottage country region of Ontario. On Friday, Lauren shared a glimpse of their late-summer getaway with a series of stories on her Instagram.

One of the posts showed her taking a mirror selfie in a wooden kitchen. In the caption, she wrote:

"Last Muskoka weekends," followed by a hand heart emoji.

Another photo captured a peaceful sunset view, where Connor McDavid and a few friends sat chatting around an outdoor firepit with a basketball court visible in the background.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

She also shared a shot of a pizza oven setup with bowls and utensils laid out nearby. Additional photos showed the stylish interior and exterior of the lakeside home, one featuring a warmly lit bar area with outdoor lanterns placed by a stone patio and another showing a softly lit living room with neutral-toned furniture and white curtains.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

The couple had spent the last weekend in St. Tropez with Leon Draisaitl and his newlywed wife Celeste Desjardins. Celeste earlier shared snaps from the trip on her Instagram of candid moments featuring the two couples.

Connor McDavid’s wife shares inside look at Leon Draisaitl’s wedding

Earlier last week, Lauren Kyle gave fans a closer look at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding celebrations in France. The Edmonton Oilers star and the Canadian actress tied the knot at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence surrounded by close friends and family.

Lauren’s Instagram posts offered a candid behind-the-scenes glimpse of the festivities. She began with a shot of the scenic venue, followed by five elegant white gowns. Another post featured Celeste in her off-the-shoulder bridal dress. Lauren also shared snippets of her own preparations showing her hair being styled before stepping out in a simple white dress and ponytail.

“Part 2: The main event 🤍💍 👰‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️ @celestedesjardins @drat_29,” Lauren Kyle captioned the carousel.

Her posts included a photo with Connor McDavid dressed in a black tuxedo, as well as moments with family and friends. In one, she held hands with the bride in matching white gowns, while another captured Desjardins seated near a fountain.

She also shared a mirror selfie alongside friends in black dresses and a group shot with Celeste in a lace gown. Later in the evening, Lauren posted clips from the lively after-party including scenes of her and McDavid dancing with friends.

Draisaitl and Desjardins first went public in June 2018 when Celeste shared a photo of the pair on Instagram. After six years together, the NHL forward proposed during a trip to Spain on July 11, 2024.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
