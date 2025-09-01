Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gifts Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste a special friendship ring to celebrate their friendship since high school

Earlier this weekend, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle gifted a special piece of jewelry to her longtime friend Celeste Desjardins, wife of Leon Draisaitl.Lauren posted a short on her Instagram on Sunday showing the two friends exchanging matching rings. They slipped the rings onto their pinky fingers before twining those fingers together in a sweet gesture. A note in the clip read “Friendship rings” followed by a white-heart emoji.In the caption, Lauren wrote:“Friends don’t copy, they match ✨.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCeleste took to the comments of the post to share her excitement. She wrote:“The most special gift.”Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins had been close friends since their high school days in Sudbury, Ontario. Earlier this year in an interview with Forbes, Lauren shared that she was the one who originally introduced Celeste to her husband’s teammate Leon Draisaitl.Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl took a trip to St. Tropez with their partnersEarlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in a picturesque destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds joined Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle for a celebratory getaway to Saint-Tropez.Last weekend, Celeste gave fans a look into their French vacation by posting a carousel of photos and clips on her Instagram. The first click showed Celeste in a chic dark brown dress with sunglasses and a clutch, while another slide captured her dancing at an outdoor party.“Return ticket, please!” Celeste joked in the caption.Another slide featured a still of a toast alongside Lauren and a friend, each raising a glass of pink cocktails.The pair also posed together at a seaside restaurant with Lauren wearing a striking red and pink striped dress and Celeste in her brown look. One close-up of their table displayed wine glasses, plates and a woven straw bag. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCeleste also shared a candid clip of herself dancing with Leon during a beach celebration on her stories, adding the caption:“Dancing with my hubby in the South of France.”The carousel continued with shots from a boat ride across the Mediterranean before closing on a sweet moment of Leon leaning into Celeste at a lunch table as they smiled together.