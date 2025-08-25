  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste desires ‘return tickets’ to Saint Tropez following post-wedding vacay in the South of France

Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste desires ‘return tickets’ to Saint Tropez following post-wedding vacay in the South of France

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 25, 2025 06:58 GMT
Leon Draisaitl&rsquo;s wife Celeste desires &lsquo;return tickets&rsquo; to Saint Tropez following post-wedding vacay in the South of France
Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste desires ‘return tickets’ to Saint Tropez following post-wedding vacay in the South of France [via IG/@celestedesjardins]

Earlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in a destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence before traveling to Saint-Tropez with Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle. This weekend, Celeste shared a carousel of photos recapping their vacation.

Ad

The first photo showed Celeste posing outdoors in a dark brown dress with sunglasses and a clutch. The next slide featured Celeste grooving to the music during an outdoor party.

“Return ticket, please!” she captioned the post.

Another shot captured a toast with Celeste, Lauren and another friend holding up glasses of pink cocktails. The two also posed together at a beachside restaurant, Lauren wearing a bright red-and-pink striped dress and Celeste in her brown look. A close-up of their table featured wine glasses, plates and a woven straw bag placed beside them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One clip showed Celeste dancing alongside Leon during the beach celebration. She also reposted the video on her stories, writing:

“Dancing with my hubby in the South of France.”
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

The last few clips showed the view from a boat ride on the blue waters. The carousel closed with a sweet picture of Leon leaning into Celeste at the lunch table as the two smiled together.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste gushes over Warren Foegele’s wedding pics

Earlier in July, Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele tied the knot with his partner Alexandra Servos in a romantic ceremony at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. The wedding was also attended by Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins, among other guests.

Alexandra later shared a carousel of wedding photos on her Instagram. The series showed the couple exchanging vows at the altar surrounded by rows of candles and elegant floral arrangements. Other shots captured the bride walking down the aisle in a lace gown with a flowing veil, as well as the newlyweds sharing a kiss before their guests.

Ad

The post drew warm reactions from friends and fellow NHL families. Celeste Desjardins left two comments, calling Alexandra “the most beautiful bride everrrrr” and adding:

“Crying all over again.”

The carousel also included portraits of the couple posing inside the hotel’s wood-paneled rooms, along with candid moments of the pair leaving the ceremony hand in hand.

Warren Foegele and his wife were in France for the destination wedding of Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins. Alexandra shared Instagram stories from the French celebration, including a group photo at a round table with Madison Brown, Mara Teigen and other guests, as well as a clip of Warren dressed in a black suit and sunglasses walking across the chateau’s lawn.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications