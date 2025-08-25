Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste desires ‘return tickets’ to Saint Tropez following post-wedding vacay in the South of France

Earlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in a destination wedding in Les Baux-de-Provence before traveling to Saint-Tropez with Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle. This weekend, Celeste shared a carousel of photos recapping their vacation.The first photo showed Celeste posing outdoors in a dark brown dress with sunglasses and a clutch. The next slide featured Celeste grooving to the music during an outdoor party.“Return ticket, please!” she captioned the post.Another shot captured a toast with Celeste, Lauren and another friend holding up glasses of pink cocktails. The two also posed together at a beachside restaurant, Lauren wearing a bright red-and-pink striped dress and Celeste in her brown look. A close-up of their table featured wine glasses, plates and a woven straw bag placed beside them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne clip showed Celeste dancing alongside Leon during the beach celebration. She also reposted the video on her stories, writing:“Dancing with my hubby in the South of France.”via Instagram /@celestedesjardinsThe last few clips showed the view from a boat ride on the blue waters. The carousel closed with a sweet picture of Leon leaning into Celeste at the lunch table as the two smiled together.Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste gushes over Warren Foegele’s wedding picsEarlier in July, Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele tied the knot with his partner Alexandra Servos in a romantic ceremony at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. The wedding was also attended by Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins, among other guests.Alexandra later shared a carousel of wedding photos on her Instagram. The series showed the couple exchanging vows at the altar surrounded by rows of candles and elegant floral arrangements. Other shots captured the bride walking down the aisle in a lace gown with a flowing veil, as well as the newlyweds sharing a kiss before their guests.The post drew warm reactions from friends and fellow NHL families. Celeste Desjardins left two comments, calling Alexandra “the most beautiful bride everrrrr” and adding:“Crying all over again.”The carousel also included portraits of the couple posing inside the hotel’s wood-paneled rooms, along with candid moments of the pair leaving the ceremony hand in hand.Warren Foegele and his wife were in France for the destination wedding of Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins. Alexandra shared Instagram stories from the French celebration, including a group photo at a round table with Madison Brown, Mara Teigen and other guests, as well as a clip of Warren dressed in a black suit and sunglasses walking across the chateau’s lawn.