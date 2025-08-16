Tyson Barrie's wife Emma shares behind-the-scenes snaps from Leon Draisaitl's wedding weekend in France ft. Calvin Pickard, Zach Hyman and more

Earlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in France in a destination wedding. On Saturday, former Oiler Tyson Barrie’s wife Emma posted a series of photos from the wedding weekend on her Instagram.The first image showed Emma in a floor-length black gown with draped shoulders posing alongside Tyson, who wore a black suit, white shirt and black tie. Another group shot in front of the wedding venue featured Calvin Pickard, his wife Courney Keats, Zach Hyman with his wife Alannah, and the Barries, all in black-tie attire with the women in elegant gowns.“Love was definitely in the air! Thanks @celestedesjardins @drat_29 for including us, your love was easy to celebrate 🤍,” she captioned the post.An evening photo captured Draisaitl in an open-collared white shirt sharing a laugh with Tyson Barrie, who held his shoes in one hand. In another shot, Tyson and Emma stood with former Oiler Tyler Ennis and his wife Noa who wore a strapless green gown, while Ennis was in a black tuxedo with a bow tie. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther snaps included a playful selfie with Liv Hall, Emma and Tyson holding lace fans, a rustic wall lined with potted plants and a dance floor moment featuring Emma, Cody Ceci’s wife Jamie Ceci and Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen under purple lights.Emma also shared a close-up of their table card reading “Mrs. Emma Barrie &amp; Mr. Tyson Barrie” and a candid of guests toasting at the outdoor reception as Leon and Celeste arrived holding hands.Evander Kane, Warren Foegele and Connor Brown attended Leon Draisaitl’s weddingSeveral of Draisaitl’s teammates made the trip overseas for the destination wedding in France. The event was attended by both current and former Oilers, including Evander Kane, Connor Brown and Warren Foegele, along with their partners.Last Sunday, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen shared a set of Instagram stories from the wedding day. The celebration took place at a grand château estate where Mara and Evander posed together in front of the elegant venue. Mara wore a floor-length black dress with large purple floral prints, accessorized with black sunglasses and a green crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, while Kane sported a black suit and sunglasses.Another candid snap featured Mara with Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah, Connor Brown’s wife Madison, and Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren. Madison Brown also posted highlights from the weekend, including a clip of the bride and groom making their grand entrance into the reception area.Former Oiler and current LA Kings forward Warren Foegele attended with his wife Alexandra who recently wed in a gala celebration that Leon and Celeste also attended earlier this summer. Alexandra shared her own set of stories including a group shot at a round table with Madison, Mara and others, plus a clip of Warren walking across the lawn in a black suit and sunglasses.