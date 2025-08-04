Ex-Oilers Evander Kane, Warren Foegele and Connor Brown attend Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' wedding in France

This weekend, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his partner Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in a destination wedding in France. The event was attended by several of his current and even former teammates including Evander Kane, Connor Brown and Warren Foegele alongside their partners.

On Sunday, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories from the wedding day. The event took place at a grand château estate, where Mara and Evander posed together in front of the elegant venue. Mara wore a floor-length black dress with large purple floral prints, while Evander sported a black suit and sunglasses.

In another story, Mara posted a candid moment from the outdoor reception seated beside Evander at the dinner table. She captioned the shot:

"Mom & Dad 🤍"

via Instagram/@marateigen

She accessorized her outfit with a green crocodile Hermès Birkin bag and wore black sunglasses. The final photo showed Mara posing with Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah, Connor Brown’s wife Madison and Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren.

Madison also posted a set of Instagram stories from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding. In one of the clips, she filmed the bride and groom making their grand entrance into the outdoor reception area, holding hands and smiling as guests cheered. Celeste wore a sleek ivory satin gown with a plunging neckline, while Leon sported a sharp black suit.

The second story featured Madison herself posing with Connor Brown on the garden lawn. Connor wore a charcoal tuxedo with a black bow tie and sunglasses, while Madison was in a sleeveless shimmery floor-length gown with a multicolored pattern.

via Instagram/@madisonannebrown

The final story she posted showed an intimate moment during the speeches. Madison captioned it, writing:

“A special day for two people we love 🤍,” tagging both Celeste and Leon.

Taken from behind, it captured Leon with his arm around Celeste at the head table as they listened to someone speak at the mic.

Newlyweds Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding

LA Kings forward and ex-Oiler Warren Foegele was also present at the event with his wife Alexandra. The couple recently got married in a gala wedding celebration which was attended by Leon and Celeste earlier last month.

On Sunday, Alexandra shared several Instagram stories from the wedding celebrations in the French countryside.

via Instagram/@alexandrafoegele

In the first story, she reposted a group shot from the reception showing herself seated at a round table with several ladies including Madison Brown, Mara Teigen and others. Another story featured Warren Foegele walking across the lawn in a black suit and sunglasses.

The final story captured a wider view of the majestic château with a large crowd gathered in front for the outdoor portion of the celebration. Guests were seen dressed in formal black-tie attire standing around cocktail tables.

