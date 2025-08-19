  • home icon
  "Crying all over again": Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste gushes over ex-Oiler Warren Foegele & his now-wife Alexandra's wedding pics

"Crying all over again": Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste gushes over ex-Oiler Warren Foegele & his now-wife Alexandra's wedding pics

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 19, 2025 12:23 GMT
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste gushes over ex-Oiler Warren Foegele & his now-wife Alexandra's wedding pics [via IG/@celestedesjardins, @alexandrafoegele]

Earlier in July, LA Kings forward Warren Foegele tied the knot with his partner Alexandra Servos in a dreamy ceremony at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. On Monday, Alexandra shared a carousel of photos from the wedding on Instagram.

The series of images showed the couple exchanging vows at the altar surrounded by rows of candles and floral arrangements. Other shots captured the bride walking down the aisle in a lace gown with a long veil, as well as the newlyweds sharing a kiss.

“At last,” she captioned the post.
The wedding photos drew warm reactions from friends and fellow partners of NHL players. Foegele’s ex-temmate Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins commented twice, writing:

“Crying all over again,” followed by, “The most beautiful bride everrrrr.”

Alannah Hyman, wife of Zach Hyman, reacted with excitement, posting “Ahhhh” with heart-eyes emojis.

Ines Kopitar, wife of Anze Kopitar, described the moment simply as:

“A dream” with a red heart emoji.
via Instagram /@alexandrafoegele
via Instagram /@alexandrafoegele

The carousel of photos also included portraits of the pair posing together in the hotel’s wood-paneled rooms and moments of them leaving the ceremony hand in hand smiling as guests looked on.

Alexandra and Warren Foegele attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France

Earlier this month, Warren Foegele and his wife Alexandra attended the destination wedding of Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins in France. The couple had recently celebrated their own wedding earlier this summer which Draisaitl and Desjardins also attended.

Alexandra shared a series of Instagram stories from the weekend including a group photo at a round table with Madison Brown, Mara Teigen and other guests, along with a short clip of Warren in a black suit and sunglasses walking across the lawn of the château estate.

The celebration drew several of Draisaitl’s current and former Oilers teammates. Evander Kane, Connor Brown, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, Calvin Pickard, Cody Ceci and Tyler Ennis were all in attendance with their partners.

Tyson Barrie’s wife Emma posted multiple clicks from the wedding. One showed her in a floor-length black gown alongside Tyson in a black suit, while another group shot featured the Barries with Pickard and his wife Courtney Keats, plus Zach and Alannah Hyman.

Emma also shared candid moments of Tyson with Draisaitl, a selfie with Liv Hall and a glimpse of the outdoor reception as the bride and groom arrived hand in hand.

