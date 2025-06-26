Connor McDavid's wife Lauren takes credit for his friendship with Leon Draisaitl by setting up Oilers star with her high-school friend

Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are very close on and off the ice. And so are their partners, Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins.

In an interview published on Forbes this week, Lauren shared that she was the one who introduced Draisaitl to actress Celeste who has been her close friend from high school in Sudbury, Ontario. Kyle explained that the relationship between Desjardins and Draisaitl has brought the two Oilers stars even closer.

“I know that they have their own friendship, but I think it’s also because we have such a close friendship that they’ve gotten really close,” she said.

“It’s a dream to have your best friend on the team here, and they get along so well. You can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle tied the knot last summer in a destination wedding where Draisaitl served as one of the groomsmen, while Celeste was among the bridesmaids. Earlier this month, Lauren had accompanied Celeste to her bachelorette party in Greece alongside Darnell Nurse’s wife Miakyla.

Lauren Kyle’s businesses could be a motivator in Connor McDavid’s possible Oilers extension

Earlier this week, NHL insider Chris Johnston discussed why Connor McDavid could choose to stay in Edmonton long-term. Speaking on The Chris Johnston Show on June 20, he pointed to both personal and professional reasons behind a possible contract extension with the Oilers.

He mentioned that among the key factors is McDavid’s deep ties to the city. Johnston also pointed out that his wife Lauren Kyle’s new businesses in the city could be another reason for the Oilers star extending his stay.

“He's put deep roots down the city's lived there 10 years already, and he's going to he's already under contract for an 11th next season. You know, is his wife, Lauren, just opened a bar, for example, in Edmonton,” he said.

“She's an entrepreneur. Has a lot of different ventures, I just think that everything points to him wanting to stay.”

Lauren Kyle opened her luxury bar and furniture business at downtown Edmonton earlier last month. She also has her own fashion apparel line “Sports Club Atelier” in collaboration with the Oilers.

Another major reason is McDavid’s close relationship with teammate Leon Draisaitl, who just signed an eight-year extension. Johnston mentioned how much effort McDavid and Draisaitl have put into building the Oilers together.

