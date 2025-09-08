Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren hosts "sweetest welcome back dinner" for fellow partners of Oilers players, at luxurious Bar Trove

Over the weekend, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a private dinner at Bar Trove, her luxury bar and restaurant in downtown Edmonton. The intimate gathering was attended by several partners of Oilers players who later shared glimpses of the event on Instagram.On Sunday, Lauren reposted a series of Instagram stories from her guests’ accounts. Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins shared a photo of an elaborate charcuterie and cheese spread complete with fresh flowers and fruits.via Instagram /@laurenkyle1Max Jones’ wife Alexa posted a shot of cocktails held in front of colorful floral centerpieces. In the caption, she wrote:“The sweetest welcome back dinner @laurenkyle”via Instagram /@laurenkyle1She also posted a story featuring the candlelit dessert spread. Meanwhile, Kasperi Kapanen’s wife Matleena Laakso captured the cozy lounge setup and the dinner table featuring chicken wings, salads and cocktails.Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted ‘end-of-summer’ partyLast week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren wrapped up summer in style with a basil-themed dinner party at her home attended by close friends. On Tuesday, Lauren gave fans a closer look at the evening, posting a reel that featured behind-the-scenes clips of the preparations and elegant decor.&quot;Hosted a basil-themed dinner at the cottage to end the summer! 🌿✨💚&quot; she captioned the reel.The dinner table was dressed in muted green linens, layered plates, golden cutlery and centerpieces of grapes and fresh greenery. For the occasion, she wore a sage green Janae Gown by Lovers and Friends, a silky $290 dress featuring a ruched bodice, delicate straps and a flowing silhouette that perfectly fit the night’s basil-inspired theme. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThrough ShopMy links, Lauren also shared where fans could find her look and the essentials she used for the sophisticated setup.Earlier on the weekend, Lauren gifted a special piece of jewelry to her longtime friend Celeste Desjardins. On Sunday, she shared a short clip of the two slipping on matching friendship rings, captioned:“Friends don’t copy, they match ✨.”Celeste quickly chimed in on the post, calling it “the most special gift.” The two have shared a close bond since their high school days in Sudbury, Ontario with Lauren even introducing Celeste to her future husband years ago.The friendship celebration follows just weeks after Celeste and Leon tied the knot in Les Baux-de-Provence. After the wedding, the newlyweds joined McDavid and Lauren on a summer getaway to Saint-Tropez where both couples enjoyed seaside dinners and boat rides across the Mediterranean.