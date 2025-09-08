  • home icon
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren hosts "sweetest welcome back dinner" for fellow partners of Oilers players, at luxurious Bar Trove

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:31 GMT
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren hosts "sweetest welcome back dinner" for fellow partners of Oilers players
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren hosts "sweetest welcome back dinner" for fellow partners of Oilers players [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Over the weekend, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a private dinner at Bar Trove, her luxury bar and restaurant in downtown Edmonton. The intimate gathering was attended by several partners of Oilers players who later shared glimpses of the event on Instagram.

On Sunday, Lauren reposted a series of Instagram stories from her guests’ accounts. Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins shared a photo of an elaborate charcuterie and cheese spread complete with fresh flowers and fruits.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Max Jones’ wife Alexa posted a shot of cocktails held in front of colorful floral centerpieces. In the caption, she wrote:

“The sweetest welcome back dinner @laurenkyle”
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

She also posted a story featuring the candlelit dessert spread. Meanwhile, Kasperi Kapanen’s wife Matleena Laakso captured the cozy lounge setup and the dinner table featuring chicken wings, salads and cocktails.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted ‘end-of-summer’ party

Last week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren wrapped up summer in style with a basil-themed dinner party at her home attended by close friends. On Tuesday, Lauren gave fans a closer look at the evening, posting a reel that featured behind-the-scenes clips of the preparations and elegant decor.

"Hosted a basil-themed dinner at the cottage to end the summer! 🌿✨💚" she captioned the reel.
The dinner table was dressed in muted green linens, layered plates, golden cutlery and centerpieces of grapes and fresh greenery. For the occasion, she wore a sage green Janae Gown by Lovers and Friends, a silky $290 dress featuring a ruched bodice, delicate straps and a flowing silhouette that perfectly fit the night’s basil-inspired theme.

Through ShopMy links, Lauren also shared where fans could find her look and the essentials she used for the sophisticated setup.

Earlier on the weekend, Lauren gifted a special piece of jewelry to her longtime friend Celeste Desjardins. On Sunday, she shared a short clip of the two slipping on matching friendship rings, captioned:

“Friends don’t copy, they match ✨.”

Celeste quickly chimed in on the post, calling it “the most special gift.” The two have shared a close bond since their high school days in Sudbury, Ontario with Lauren even introducing Celeste to her future husband years ago.

The friendship celebration follows just weeks after Celeste and Leon tied the knot in Les Baux-de-Provence. After the wedding, the newlyweds joined McDavid and Lauren on a summer getaway to Saint-Tropez where both couples enjoyed seaside dinners and boat rides across the Mediterranean.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

bell-icon Manage notifications