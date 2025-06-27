Connor McDavid pens loving birthday message for his wife Lauren and dog Lenny - "Love you both so much"

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife Lauren and their beloved dog Lenny on social media on Thursday.

McDavid shared photos on Instagram, including a sweet snapshot of Lauren and Lenny and a picture of the trio posing together. The Oilers captain wrote in the caption:

"Happy Birthday Laur! You too Lenny, love you both so much."

Lauren also celebrated Lenny's birthday in her IG story. Lauren shared photos, including a collage featuring Lenny, Connor McDavid and the three of them together. She captioned it with a sweet birthday message for their dog:

"Most importantly, happy birthday to our baby boy Lenny @lenardthebernedoodle."

Lauren Kyle IG story @laurenkyle1

She also reposted birthday wishes for her from friends.

McDavid is coming off another tough end to the NHL season. The Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final losing in six games. It marks the second straight year Edmonton has come up short against Florida, having lost in seven games in last year's final.

Connor McDavid on his wife Lauren Kyle's passion

Lauren Kyle is juggling an impressive lineup of ventures—including her successful interior design studio, a stylish fashion line, a curated furniture showroom, a lifestyle brand built around her cookbook and her latest project - a sleek new small-plates restaurant called Bar Trove.

Connor McDavid reflected on what makes Kyle’s approach to business truly unique.

“Vision is one thing. Kyle's gift is making it come to life… She comes up with an idea and just gets after it…So many people just don't follow through, and I think that's what separates her. It's been fun to watch her try something and then follow through and do it.” McDavid said. (MSN.com)

McDavid shared that what really fuels Kyle’s success isn’t just her eye for design or business, it’s her care for people.

“She's got a big heart. She cares about people. I think that's why she's gotten into the field that she has… It’s amazing what she’s been able to build.” Connor McDavid said.

McDavid added that Lauren genuinely cares about creating meaningful experiences for others

