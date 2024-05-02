Connor McDavid playoff stats: Edmonton Oilers captain's numbers after Round 1 win vs Kings

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to win their first-round playoff series 4-1. McDavid’s pivotal two assists in Game 5 propelled the Oilers to the second round.

With a total of 12 points, McDavid’s remarkable performance included one goal and 11 assists, solidifying his status as the playoff scoring leader in the postseason.

In 54 playoff games, Connor McDavid has accumulated a tally of 30 goals and 57 assists. During the 2023-24 regular season, McDavid's numbers were equally impressive, with 32 goals and a league-leading 100 assists for a total of 132 points in 72 games.

McDavid has scored 335 goals and provided 647 assists, resulting in 982 points, in 645 NHL games.

How Connor McDavid propelled Oilers to Round 1 victory over Los Angeles Kings

The Edmonton Oilers secured a win over the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 of the NHL playoffs.

Evander Kane opened the scoring for the Oilers at 10:17 of the first period, giving Edmonton the lead with a backhand shot that trickled past Kings goaltender David Rittich.

However, the Kings responded quickly, with Alex Laferriere tying the game with 28 seconds remaining in the period, capitalizing on a fortunate bounce off a stanchion.

The second period saw the Kings take a 2-1 lead, thanks to Blake Lizotte's goal at 3:08. Leon Draisaitl tied the game at 2-2 on a power play at 7:44, with a video review confirming that his one-timer had fully crossed the goal line.

Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 3-2 at 12:21, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Connor McDavid.

Zach Hyman extended the Oilers' lead to 4-2 at 19:07 of the second period, jamming in a rebound off a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins redirection. The Kings cut the deficit to 4-3 with a late goal from Adrian Kempe at 17:42 of the third period, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Oilers' lead.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner made 18 saves in the victory, while Kings netminder David Rittich stopped 22 shots in the loss. Before the game, Connor McDavid emphasized the significance of securing victory in front of the home crowd, saying (via NHL):

"It's a great opportunity on home ice to close out the series. You never want to give a team life. You never want to give them an opportunity to get themselves going again. It's a big game for us."

The Oilers' win propels them to the second round of the playoffs, where they face off against the victor of the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators.