Connor McDavid reveals his 'Swiftie' status and Oilers' traveling plans to beat 'Taylor Swift traffic' in Toronto

While the Edmonton Oilers are in Toronto to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, there will be another major event going on in the city.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is in town for the Canadian leg of her "Eras Tour." She'll perform at Rogers Centre while the Leafs and Oilers battle a short distance away. It will be one of six scheduled shows at the venue.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers will be busy on Saturday night and won't have a chance to catch a glimpse of the tour, which has become a worldwide phenomenon, grossing billions of dollars.

So, how did he and his teammates avoid the already notorious Toronto traffic to make it on time for their engagements?

“It was a quick turnaround on the plane (after reaching the milestone), just trying to get to Toronto early to beat all the Taylor Swift traffic,” McDavid said on Saturday (via NHL.com). “So, that’s been a quick turnaround.”

When asked if he was a "Swiftie," the Oilers captain said:

"Yeah, she has some great songs."

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers arrived in Toronto at a hectic time

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is playing one of six shows in Toronto on Saturday night, and the city is completely enthralled with her arrival.

Swift's arrival in Toronto could have fooled passersby as if she were a visiting head of state or foreign dignitary, considering the motorcade:

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers were unable to stay at their usual hotel because Swift fans had bought up every room.

"The Oilers, they couldn't stay at their regular hotel because they couldn't get in there," Friedman said on Thursday episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast. "I know some people down there, and they say it's bananas in our city."

An astounding report late last year indicated that over 75% of the population of Canada registered for tour tickets when the shows were announced for this year.

Swift's concert tour is nothing short of a worldwide event and is already the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

The previous highest-grossing concert tour was the British group Coldplay's "Music Of The Spheres World Tour," which began in Mar. 2022 and is set to conclude in 2025.

Meanwhile, Swift's "Eras Tour" is set to wrap up later this year in Vancouver, British Columbia.

