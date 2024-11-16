Is Taylor Swift banned from Chiefs games? Debunking rumors claiming singer can't cheer for Travis Kelce

Since star tight end Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, the "Blank Space" singer has been a huge growth factor for Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that, there have been rumors among fans the Chiefs have banned the singer following her public endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Speculation started in September when Swift publicly announced backing Harris in the 2024 presidential election. The rumors were amplified last month when a Facebook post claiming a ban was in place for Swift went viral.

“Taylor Swift Faces a 10-Game NFL Ban Following Controversial Political Involvement.”

The NFL dismissed the rumors. According to Reuters, NFL's chief spokesman Brian McCarthy said:

"No, it is not true."

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his family's support was for Donald Trump this election. In fact, Tavia Hunt has made multiple political statements throughout the election season in favor of Trump. Earlier this week, Tavia took a stand for Trump against racism comments.

The political differences between Hunts and Taylor Swift further ignited speculations of a reported ban. However, that's not the case. Swift brings money to the NFL, especially the Chiefs. It makes little sense for her to be banned when her influence has helped business.

Will Swift attend the upcoming Chiefs vs Bills clash?

Fans have been concerned about Taylor Swift's appearance for the upcoming Chiefs vs. Bills clash. A report from CBS Sports Thursday claimed there's a good chance for Swift to cheer for Travis Kelce in person.

"Though nothing has been confirmed in NFL circles yet, the expectation is Swift will attend Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the game, one day after she will have played three consecutive shows in Toronto."

Swift will complete her "Eras Tour" leg for Canada Saturday. It's likely she would hop on her private jet and travel to New York City to cheer for Kelce and the Chiefs. Do you think Swift will attend the Chiefs vs. Bills game on the weekend?

