Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid turned up the jets in Game 3 against the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon. McDavid scored twice in the Oilers’ 6-1 trouncing of the Stars, showing off why he’s a three-time Hart Trophy winner.

Ad

McDavid’s all-world skills haven’t gone unnoticed, especially by those who spend the most time around him. In particular, linemate Zach Hyman touted Connor McDavid’s ability to seemingly score at will.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here’s what Hyman had to say about McDavid following Sunday’s outstanding Game 3 performance:

“I think people forget he’s a 60-goal scorer. I mean, he’s probably an underrated goal scorer. He makes the right play, whether it’s a pass or a goal, right?”

Hyman, who’s a 50-goal scorer himself, knows what it takes to be a successful sniper in the NHL. Hyman’s goal-scoring abilities earned him a seven-year, $38 million deal to ride shotgun with McDavid in Edmonton. So now, Hyman’s got a front-row seat to one of the most impressive performances this postseason.

Ad

Hyman added:

“Best player in the world, And when he has an opportunity to shoot it, and he shoots it, there’s a good chance it goes in.”

Last spring, McDavid became just the third player to earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP while playing on a losing team. His otherworldly performance dazzled fans, leaving little room to doubt that he was the best player in the Stanley Cup playoffs despite his team not hoisting the cup.

Ad

That’s a narrative that will hopefully change as the Oilers inch closer to a return to the Stanley Cup Final. Sunday’s Game 3 victory put the Oilers halfway to a second-straight Western Conference title.

McDavid and the Oilers will be looking to take a 3-1 series lead on Tuesday night before heading back to Dallas for Game 5 and a chance to wrap up the series.

Oilers teammates tout Connor McDavid’s Game 3 performance

Connor McDavid's two goals powered the Oilers to a 6-1 blowout win in Game 3 against Dallas - Source: Imagn

It was just Zach Hyman who touted Connor McDavid’s impressive abilities. Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner also lauded his captain’s ability to break the game wide open.

Ad

The Dallas Morning News quoted Skinner, stating:

“I mean, he was fantastic. The way that he plays in all 3 ends of the ice has been very impressive for the whole playoffs.”

Following Sunday’s matchup, McDavid has tallied five goals and 17 assists for 22 points in 14 games. That’s one point better than the Stars’ Mikko Rantanen and teammate Leon Draisaitl.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another one of McDavid’s teammates, center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, discussed how crucial McDavid’s timing was in scoring a huge goal in the second period:

“Most of the time it’s about when you score, not how many. It was a big moment...they were pushing and to put one in right before the 3rd is big time for us.”

Ad

McDavid’s impeccable timing derailed the momentum the Stars had gained. McDavid’s second-period tally made the score 3-1 and seemingly deflated the Stars’ hopes of tying the game heading into the third period.

The Oilers will be counting on Connor McDavid to continue coming big in crucial times as they look to defeat the Stars for the second year in a row in the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama