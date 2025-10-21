Connor McDavid's wife Lauren fumbles rapid-fire question about Oilers star's unanimous MVP season in trendy 'wagtalk' quiz

Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle made an appearance at his practice and ended up in the spotlight herself after being featured in a viral Instagram video from the popular lifestyle account ‘WAGTalk’.During the segment “how well do you know your NHL husband?”, Lauren took on a rapid-fire quiz about McDavid’s career highlights and personal trivia. She breezed through several questions, correctly recalling that McDavid was drafted in 2015 and played for the Erie Otters and Toronto Marlboros in his youth. She also nailed his career-high 153 points in a single season and his three Hart Trophy wins.But when asked about the year McDavid became a unanimous MVP, Lauren hesitated answering “2022” before the interviewer corrected her to 2021. They both laughed off the moment as the quiz wrapped up with some lighthearted personal questions including McDavid’s nicknames “Davo” and the more familiar “McJesus”. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe host also asked how the couple first met and Lauren confirmed that they were introduced through a cousin. She shared that her first impression of McDavid was how “comfortable” they felt together from the start.“Ooh, I thought that we had a lot in common, and that we were very comfortable with each other right off the bat,” she said.Lauren Kyle and Connor McDavid tied the knot last year during the offseason in a destination wedding in Muskoka, Ontario. The event was attempted by several of his teammates and close friends and family.Connor McDavid’s wife hosted team dinnerEarlier this month, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a Thanksgiving dinner attended by several Edmonton Oilers players and their partners.The event took place over Canadian Thanksgiving weekend with Lauren sharing photos and reposted Instagram stories on Oct. 12. Snaps from the dinner featured a long table set with cream linens, woven placemats, white pumpkins and amber floral arrangements.A story originally posted by Vasily Podkolzin’s wife Sasha showed the full table setting with the autumn-themed décor. Kasperi Kapanen’s wife Matleena Laakso shared a photo of the centerpiece captioned “Happy Thanksgiving,” while Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins posted additional moments from the evening at the McDavid residence.Lauren captioned one of her own stories “Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🧡”. Her final images showed players and their families seated together around the table during the holiday meal.