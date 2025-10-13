Connor McDavid's wife Lauren hosts Oilers' Canadian Thanksgiving dinner for Leon Draisaitl & other players and their partners

This Canadian Thanksgiving weekend, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted an elegant team dinner attended by several Edmonton Oilers players and their partners.Lauren shared a series of photos and reposted Instagram stories on Sunday, capturing the cozy autumn atmosphere and detailed tablescape she designed for the occasion. The long dinner table was draped in cream linens, accented with woven placemats, white pumpkins and amber toned floral arrangements.One of the stories, originally posted by Vasily Podkolzin’s wife Sasha showed the full table setting from end to end featuring the golden fall decor. Another, from Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah offered a close-up of the place settings captioned:“Team Thanksgiving @laurenkyle1”via Instagram /@laurenkyle1Kasperi Kapanen’s wife Matleena Laakso shared her own shot of the centerpiece with the caption “Happy Thanksgiving,” while Leon Draisaitl’s partner Celeste Desjardins also posted moments from the evening.In one of her own stories, Lauren wrote:“Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🧡”via Instagram /@laurenkyle1Lauren’s later posts revealed the full gathering with players and their families seated around the table, enjoying the meal under soft lighting.Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren teases soon-to-be-launched Oilers fan jacketEarlier last week, the Oilers opened their 2025-26 season against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place. On Friday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a carousel of photos from the night on her Instagram.Lauren posed in the stands wearing a crisp white outfit layered with a yet-to-release Oilers fan jacket from her apparel brand, Sports Club Atelier. The vintage-inspired piece featured the team’s signature orange, white and blue color blocks, a racer collar and Oilers patches on the front and sleeves.“Speeding into the season 🏁 fast as f*,**” she captioned the post — perfectly fitting the jacket’s retro motorsport vibe.Another click showed Lauren reclining in her seat capturing a selfie that revealed Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins on her phone screen snapping a picture of the same moment. Sitting beside Celeste was Mikayla Nurse, wife of defenseman Darnell Nurse. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren’s later brand teased the drop in their stories with a simple but telling hint:“Coming soon...👀🏁🏎️”The fashion drop tease follows Lauren’s recent interview with The Kit where she opened up about how hockey has become central to her life influencing both her personal style and creative direction.“I didn’t grow up deeply immersed in hockey, even though my brothers loved the sport,” she shared. “It wasn’t until I met Connor that I truly began to understand the game, the skill, the strategy, the passion that drives it.”She then shared how her growing love for both fashion and the game led to the creation of Sports Club Atelier, which she launched in December 2024