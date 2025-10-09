"It's become a part of my world": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren opens up on how her relationship with hockey has evolved

This week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle opened up about how hockey has become an integral part of her life. She discussed how her relationship with the sport has evolved and how it influences both her personal style and creative ventures in a candid interview with The Kit.

Ad

Lauren shared that although she didn’t grow up immersed in the game, her appreciation for hockey deepened after meeting her husband.

“I didn’t grow up deeply immersed in hockey, even though my brothers loved the sport. It wasn’t until I met Connor that I truly began to understand the game. The skill, the strategy, the passion that drives it.”

Ad

Trending

“Now, hockey isn’t just something I support from the sidelines. It’s become a part of my world, woven into both my personal life and the creative work I do,” she explained.

Lauren also shared her perspective on the style of attending a hockey game. She believes fans shouldn’t have to choose between comfort and fashion.

“People love showing their support through team merch, but for a long time, the options lacked a sense of style. That’s what inspired me to create Sports Club Atelier, pieces designed to take you from game day and beyond. What you wear to a hockey game can be relaxed and cool yet still refined and feminine. It’s that balance I’m always drawn to.”

Ad

When it comes to her own game-day outfits, Lauren shared that she favors classic denim paired with a knit sweater and a team hat, often adding small touches like a belt, kitten heels, jewelry and a structured purse to elevate the look. Lauren’s growing passion for fashion and hockey led to her launching Sports Club Atelier in December 2024.

Connor McDavid's wife melts over special gesture from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste

Earlier this week, Connor McDavid secured his future in Alberta by signing a two-year,$25 million contract extension keeping him under contract through the 2027-28 NHL season.

Ad

Following the announcement, Lauren Kyle took to Instagram to share a look at a thoughtful surprise the couple received from teammate Leon Draisaitl and his wife Celeste Desjardins. Lauren posted a photo of a floral arrangement accompanied by a heartfelt note congratulating McDavid on the milestone.

“Congratulations! 2 extra years with our favourite people. We love you guys . Let’s win this thing! Love, Cel, Leon and Bobo,” read the original note.

Ad

Lauren tagged both Draisaitl and Desjardins in the story adding a teary-eyed emoji to convey her appreciation.

Lauren also reposted a season hype reel originally shared by OilersNation, featuring McDavid in a cinematic montage as Edmonton prepared for the 2025-26 campaign.

McDavid’s choice to sign a shorter two-year extension at a flat $12.5 million average annual value surprised many around the league, but the captain explained the reasoning behind the deal.

Ad

“Two years makes a lot of sense,” he said. “It gives us a chance to keep chasing what we’ve been building here with our core group, and it leaves a little bit of room to work with financially. I think the deal works for both sides.”

The extension was widely viewed as a smart move allowing the Oilers to retain their star while maintaining financial flexibility under the salary cap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama