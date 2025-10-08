Hours after signing Oilers extension, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren melts over special gesture from Leon Draisaitl & his wife Celeste

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid secured his future in Alberta this week, inking a two-year $25 million contract extension on Monday that will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 NHL season.

Ad

Just hours after the announcement, McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle took to Instagram to share a thoughtful surprise the couple received from teammate Leon Draisaitl and his partner Celeste Desjardins.

Lauren posted a photo of a gorgeous floral arrangement accompanied by a heartfelt note congratulating McDavid on the milestone. She tagged both Draisaitl and Desjardins in the story, adding a teary-eyed emoji to show her appreciation for the gesture.

“Congratulations! 2 extra years with our favourite people. We love you guys . Let’s win this thing! Love, Cel, Leon and Bobo,” read the original note.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren also reposted a season hype reel originally shared by OilersNation showing McDavid in a cinematic montage as Edmonton gears up for the 2025-26 campaign.

Ad

“Season couldn’t start any sooner! Go Oilers!!” Lauren captioned the clip with blue and orange heart emojis.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

McDavid’s decision to sign a shorter two-year extension at a flat $12.5 million average annual value surprised many around the league with analysts noting he could have commanded the NHL’s highest salary. The move was viewed as both team-friendly and strategic giving the Oilers more flexibility under the salary cap.

Ad

Connor McDavid makes his thoughts clear about signing short-term extension

Connor McDavid spoke to the media on Tuesday about his decision to sign the two-year contract extension with the team. The deal maintains his current salary level but keeps his future beyond 2028 open.

McDavid explained that the shorter term was intentional saying it allows both him and the organization flexibility while keeping the Oilers’ championship window intact.

Ad

“Two years makes a lot of sense,” he said. “It gives us a chance to keep chasing what we’ve been building here with our core group, and it leaves a little bit of room to work with financially. I think the deal works for both sides.”

The Oilers star acknowledged that it’s not a typical approach for a player of his stature but stressed that the structure fit the situation.

Ad

“We weren’t going to do a long-term deal right now, so two years at this number just made sense,” he explained.

McDavid also emphasized that the focus remains on winning. He added a light-hearted remark that his dog Leonard "won’t be going hungry" with the new contract, but quickly turned back to the team’s priorities.

“It’s about winning, and that’s always been the goal.”

After leading the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, McDavid enters the 2025-26 season determined to finish the job with a roster that has grown around him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama