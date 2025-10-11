"Fast as f***": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns head in Oilers fan jacket as she recaps season opener

This week, the Edmonton Oilers played their season opener against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place kicking off their 2025-26 campaign in front of a packed home crowd.On Friday, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a carousel of photos from the night featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the action from the stands. She was seen dressed in a white outfit layered with a vintage style yet-to-launch Oilers fan jacket in orange, white and blue color blocks with zipped front, racer collar and Oilers patches on the front and sleeves.“Speeding into the season 🏁 fast as f***,” she captioned the post.One of the pictures showed Lauren reclining in her seat with her feet up taking a selfie that captured her phone screen where Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins could be seen snapping a photo of the same moment, seated beside Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren’s signature fashion apparel brand Sports Club Atelier reposted the story on their Instagram account and added:“Coming soon...👀🏁🏎️🛞”via Instagram /@sportsclubatelierMeanwhile, on the ice, the Oilers blew a 3-0 lead in their season opener falling 4-3 to the Calgary Flames in an eight-round shootout. Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid adding points, but turnovers and a late breakdown let Calgary rally back. Nazem Kadri sealed it in the shootout handing Edmonton a frustrating opening-night loss.Connor McDvaid’s wife opens up on how her relationship with hockey has evolvedEarlier this week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared insights into how hockey has become a central part of her life. In a candid interview with The Kit, Lauren discussed how her relationship with the sport has evolved and how it now influences both her personal style and creative ventures.Although she didn’t grow up immersed in hockey, Lauren said her appreciation for the game deepened after meeting McDavid.“I didn’t grow up deeply immersed in hockey, even though my brothers loved the sport. It wasn’t until I met Connor that I truly began to understand the game. The skill, the strategy, the passion that drives it.”“Now, hockey isn’t just something I support from the sidelines. It’s become a part of my world, woven into both my personal life and the creative work I do,” she explained.Lauren also discussed her perspective on fan style noting that she wanted to merge comfort and fashion. On game days, Lauren shared that she favors classic denim paired with a knit sweater and a team hat, often adding touches like a belt, kitten heels, jewelry or a structured purse to elevate the look. Her growing passion for both fashion and hockey ultimately led to the launch of Sports Club Atelier in December 2024.