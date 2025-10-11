  • home icon
  "Fast as f***": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns head in Oilers fan jacket as she recaps season opener

"Fast as f***": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns head in Oilers fan jacket as she recaps season opener

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:20 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns head in Oilers fan jacket as she recaps season opener

This week, the Edmonton Oilers played their season opener against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place kicking off their 2025-26 campaign in front of a packed home crowd.

On Friday, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a carousel of photos from the night featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the action from the stands. She was seen dressed in a white outfit layered with a vintage style yet-to-launch Oilers fan jacket in orange, white and blue color blocks with zipped front, racer collar and Oilers patches on the front and sleeves.

“Speeding into the season 🏁 fast as f***,” she captioned the post.
One of the pictures showed Lauren reclining in her seat with her feet up taking a selfie that captured her phone screen where Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins could be seen snapping a photo of the same moment, seated beside Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla.

Lauren’s signature fashion apparel brand Sports Club Atelier reposted the story on their Instagram account and added:

“Coming soon...👀🏁🏎️🛞”
via Instagram /@sportsclubatelier

Meanwhile, on the ice, the Oilers blew a 3-0 lead in their season opener falling 4-3 to the Calgary Flames in an eight-round shootout. Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid adding points, but turnovers and a late breakdown let Calgary rally back. Nazem Kadri sealed it in the shootout handing Edmonton a frustrating opening-night loss.

Connor McDvaid’s wife opens up on how her relationship with hockey has evolved

Earlier this week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared insights into how hockey has become a central part of her life. In a candid interview with The Kit, Lauren discussed how her relationship with the sport has evolved and how it now influences both her personal style and creative ventures.

Although she didn’t grow up immersed in hockey, Lauren said her appreciation for the game deepened after meeting McDavid.

“I didn’t grow up deeply immersed in hockey, even though my brothers loved the sport. It wasn’t until I met Connor that I truly began to understand the game. The skill, the strategy, the passion that drives it.”
“Now, hockey isn’t just something I support from the sidelines. It’s become a part of my world, woven into both my personal life and the creative work I do,” she explained.

Lauren also discussed her perspective on fan style noting that she wanted to merge comfort and fashion. On game days, Lauren shared that she favors classic denim paired with a knit sweater and a team hat, often adding touches like a belt, kitten heels, jewelry or a structured purse to elevate the look. Her growing passion for both fashion and hockey ultimately led to the launch of Sports Club Atelier in December 2024.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
