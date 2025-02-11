Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gushes over husband's Team Canada practice shots ahead of 4 Nations

On Tuesday, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, posted a photo of him wearing a Maple Leaf jersey. McDavid is part of Team Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Lauren captioned the photo of her husband with heart and Canadian flag emojis. The photo was from Monday's practice, which was the first time Team Canada came together ahead of the tournament.

(Credit: IG/@laurenkyle)

Canada will take on Sweden on Wednesday in the tournament's opening game.

McDavid is considered one of the best hockey players but has limited experience in best-on-best competitions. He played for the national team at the 2016 and 2018 World Championships in Europe.

On Monday, McDavid told reporters he was excited to play for Canada.

“Yeah, it was really fun,” McDavid said following practice via NHL.com. “A really high pace and a lot of skill on the ice. It was really, really fun to be a part of.”

Canada is one of the favorites to win the 4 Nations Face-Off, given the talent they have on the bench. However, McDavid warned that putting together a team was not that simple.

“I think everybody just assumes it's gonna work. That's not necessarily the case,” McDavid said. “You know, it takes a lot of work. I think obviously you saw a little bit of the power play come together today. We were working at it after practice, so it takes a lot of work and it's gotta come together real fast. But we'll make it work.”

Connor McDavid makes his feelings known about finally playing together with Sidney Crosby

McDavid said he was looking forward to playing alongside Sidney Crosby, Canada's captain. The Pittsburgh Penguins center had missed the last two NHL games before the tournament break due to an upper-body injury. However, he announced on Monday that he would take part in the 4 Nations Face-Off. McDavid said having Crosby and Drew Doughty fit to play was a relief.

"It matters to everybody in here (Crosby playing)," McDavid said via NHL.com. "Drew, the same thing. He could have easily turned it down coming off of his injury, and you saw what it means to him just in his comments how hard he was pushing to get back trying to make the team and everything like that. So obviously, it means a lot to Sid. It means a lot to everybody here.”

This tournament will be the first time McDavid and Crosby play together for the same team.

