Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gushes over partnership of her luxury sports apparel brand with WHL's Penticton Vees

This week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Laurne Kyle announced the launch of her luxury sportswear brand Sports Club Atelier’s collaboration with the WHL’s Penticton Vees. Lauren revealed the partnership through a series of Instagram stories on Friday featuring an inside look at the display and the co-branded collection.

One of her first stories showed a lineup of Sports Club Atelier’s signature navy trunks opened to reveal custom merchandise and a launch menu.

“Ahh!! Can’t wait for this launch tonight,” she captioned the story.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Another story showed Lauren herself helping adjust items on the racks, which included white and blue polos as well as striped rugby-style sweaters in the Vees’ color scheme

“I occasionally do manual labour,” she joked in the caption tagging both @sportsclubatelier and @penticton.vees.

She also shared a wider shot of the display featuring a retail-style section stocked with co-branded apparel, trunks and accessories beneath a monitor looping Vees team visuals.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Later posts zoomed in on the accessories including a row of white-and-navy caps branded with the Penticton Vees logo. Another story again showed the full launch setup framed by ropes and spotlights. Her final story was a close-up selfie of a light blue-and-cream striped sweater embroidered with the team’s crest logo and styled with a tied white knit over the shoulders.

Connor McDavid’s wife hosted charity poker night with Oilers Foundation

Earlier this month, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a special charity poker tournament in support of the Oilers Foundation’s “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” initiative. The event was held at River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta.

The Oilers Foundation shared highlights on its official Instagram featuring Lauren and Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins welcoming guests on the red carpet. Lauren also posted her own series of Instagram stories, captioning one:

“Hosted a successful charity poker tournament last night supporting Every Kid Deserves a Shot.”

Her stories showed poker tables stacked with chips, lively crowds, lounge settings and candid moments with friends. One story saw Lauren taking a mirror selfie with Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife Mikayla.

The fundraiser is part of the Oilers Foundation’s ongoing mission to expand access to sport and recreation for youth across Alberta. Through the “Every Kid Deserves a Shot” program the Foundation has already committed millions of dollars to provide equipment and opportunities for underprivileged children.

