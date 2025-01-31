Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle enjoys cocktails with Oilers star’s agent Judd Moldaver at Rogers Arena

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle was in attendance at Rogers Arena during their Thursday night game against the Detroit Red Wings. McDavid’s agent Judd Moldaver was also present at the arena on the night.

Lauren Kyle posted a photo from her evening at Rogers Arena watching the game from a VIP box on her Instagram stories. In the picture, two glasses of cocktails can be seen sitting next to each other and Lauren tagged Judd Moldaver in the story.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Unfortunately for the Oilers, they lost 3-2 in the shootout on the night, ending their three-game win streak. Edmonton scored early when Ben Chiarot misplayed a clearing attempt, allowing Leon Draisaitl to score at 6:49 in the first period. Detroit goalie Alex Lyon then failed to freeze the puck, leading to a tap-in goal by Jeff Skinner at 10:29.

Trending

The Red Wings responded in the second period when J.T. Compher capitalized on a rebound to cut the lead to 2-1 at 5:12. In the third, Detroit tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Lucas Raymond at 12:50.

The Oilers faced heavy pressure in the final period, giving up 19 shots in the period but managed to force overtime and eventually the shootout. It was Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin who scored the deciding goal on the night.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren shares latest update on her business ventures in downtown Edmonton

Lauren Kyle is working to set up her bar and furniture business, Bar Trove and Trove Living. Construction work is still underway at the Canada Permanent Building and Lauren shared a couple of clips on the work in progress on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

In one of the clips a yellow scaffold can be seen positioned in the foreground, along with exposed metal studs and framing for walls, while construction markings and tools were scattered on the floor. Lauren also shared that the office for Kyle & Co. Design Studio has been installed.

“@kyleanderson's office is installed!” Lauren wrote in the caption.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Lauren has been quite busy lately. Earlier this week, she teamed up with Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins for a special charity event. The event, originally organized by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, was called "Cocktails and Cashouts" and aimed to support the foundation’s initiative, "Every Kid Deserves a Shot."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback