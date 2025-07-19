  • home icon
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle gives sneak peek into her 'slow Muskoka summers' during NHL off-season

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:47 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shares peaceful muskoka moments (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)

After the Edmonton Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in a row, team captain Connor McDavid has kept a low profile before the 2025–26 NHL season. However, his wife, Lauren Kyle, seems to be making the most of the offseason.

She shared a peaceful glimpse of her summer in Muskoka, Ontario, through a video on Instagram. The video showed how she enjoys simple moments during the offseason.

She captioned the post:

“Slow Muskoka summers.”

The video showed Lauren enjoying the outdoors, walking near flowers, sitting by the sea, reading, swimming and relaxing by a fire. She also went for a run and played some golf at a nearby course. Her friend joined her during the day, and their dog, Lenny, a Bernedoodle, also made an appearance in the eventful video.

Muskoka holds special meaning for the couple. They got engaged there in June 2023 and returned in 2024 to get married on Old Woman Island. The island is a quiet abode and can only be reached by boat. Lauren once said that their cottage in Muskoka is their favorite place in the world.

“Being on the water is so peaceful and calming,” she said (via vogue.com).

Lauren posted a message after the engagement in 2023, calling it “the best day of my life.” She wrote about their nearly eight years of being together and said she knew Connor was her person from the beginning.

After the wedding in 2024, she posted again, writing:

“Married the love of my life and it was the most perfect weekend I could ever imagine!”

Their story began in 2015 when Connor McDavid’s former teammate, Luke Gazdic, introduced them. In 2019, they moved in together after Lauren relocated to Edmonton.

Lauren studied interior design at Ryerson University in Toronto. In 2019, she launched her own company, Kyle&Co, after working at design firms.

Alongside her design work, Lauren has also created a fashion line called Sports Club Atelier.

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, teases new cookbook after four years of work

On July 19, Lauren Kyle shared a video teasing her upcoming cookbook on Instagram. She showed a printed draft titled:

“The Atelier Table: A Cookbook by Lauren Kyle.”

In the caption, she wrote:

“4 years of hard work & we are finally approaching the finish line!!”

The cookbook is her latest project outside of design, food and fashion.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Satagni Sikder
