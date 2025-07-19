Connor McDavid's wife Lauren teases her up and coming cookbook after '4 years of hardwork'

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren has seemingly finished the draft of her latest project. On Friday, she shared a sneak peek at her upcoming cookbook on her Instagram.
Lauren posted a short video showing the cover page titled “The Atelier Table: A Cookbook by Lauren Kyle” on her stories. In the clip, Lauren flipped through the printed draft and added in the caption:
“4 years of hard work & we are finally approaching the finish line!!” followed by a chef and dish emoji.
Lauren Kyle is an interior designer by profession and the founder of Kyle & Co Design Studio established in 2019. She studied interior design at Ryerson University and has since expanded her business ventures across multiple lifestyle sectors.
She owns Bar Trove, which is a cocktail lounge and small-plates restaurant located in Edmonton’s historic Canada Permanent Building. Alongside it, she launched Trove Living as a 9,000-square-foot luxury furniture showroom representing European brands in the same location this year.
Lauren also runs a fashion label called Sports Club Atelier, which released an Oilers-inspired “Foundry Collection” with jackets and accessories earlier this year just before the playoffs.
Connor McDavid and Sam Gagner's partners linked up in Onatrio
Earlier last week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle spent a day golfing at Taboo Muskoka Resort with family and friends. She was joined by former Edmonton Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel and her family.
Lauren later shared a series of Instagram stories from the lakeside resort in Gravenhurst, Ontario. One photo showed golf carts parked along a tree-lined path with golf bags loaded. She captioned it:
“A little golf day ⛳️ @rachel.gagner.”
Another photo showed Lauren and Rachel smiling alongside their mothers, all dressed in casual golf outfits and sun hats. In a separate story, two older men likely family members, were seen relaxing in a cart. Lauren added the caption:
“Lots of dental talk from the dads.”
She also posted a photo of herself about to swing on the course and a short video clip running on a forest trail in a hoodie and AirPods.
The same week, Lauren traveled to New York City for a promotional shoot with Monogram Canada. She shared a skyline shot featuring the Empire State Building and reposted stories from her friend Rachel Dunford showing scenes from Bryant Park and the New York Public Library. Behind-the-scenes clips included filming inside Grand Central Terminal, a selfie with Rachel, a street cart full of donuts and a table with cocktails and chips.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama