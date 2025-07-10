Connor McDavid's wife Lauren takes in the iconic views of New York City skyline before shooting a promo at Grand Central Station

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle visited New York City this week to film a promo with Destination Canada. On Wednesday, she reposted a series of stories on her Instagram from the trip.
The first photo showed a wide view of the Manhattan skyline taken from a high vantage point with the Empire State Building visible in the frame. She reposted a few other stories from her friend Rachel Dunford’s account, one of which featured Bryant Park where people were sitting on the lawn and at outdoor tables. The New York Public Library and surrounding skyscrapers were also in the background.
The next story showed a street food cart displaying large sugar-covered donuts stacked inside a glass counter. Another story featured a clip from inside Grand Central Terminal where a camera crew was filming in the main concourse.
“Shooting in Grand Central Station with Destination Canada! @laurenkyle1” the story was captioned.
Lauren also reposted a selfie taken by Rcahel with her during their outing. The final story captured a close-up of a table with cocktails and a metal basket filled with potato chips.
Connor McDavid’s wife recaps the 2024-25 NHL season
Earlier last week, Lauren Kyle shared a season recap post on her Instagram. The photo carousel included moments from the 4 Nations Faceoff, the Oilers’ playoff run at Rogers Place and behind-the-scenes memories.
One click showed Lauren taking a mirror selfie with a friend, both in Oilers-themed fanwear from her brand Sports Club Atelier. Another showed Oilers players’ partners wearing matching playoff jackets in front of her brand’s signage.
“Round up of an unforgettable season with the best group 🏒 🧡 Oil country 💙,” she captioned the post.
She also posted a short clip of their dog Lenny in the VIP lounge at Rogers Place and another of him in front of a projector screen at her new Edmonton bar, Bar Trove. Lauren then shared a photo of herself streaming a Stanley Cup Final game from Athens, where she and others celebrated Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée Celeste’s bachelorette.
Other photos showed Celeste’s birthday night out, a Vegas trip, Lauren in a Team Canada jacket and the loud Rogers Place crowd. She also included a picture from the night Connor McDavid’s jersey was retired by the Erie Otters. The final slide featured a playoff jacket from her brand.
The Oilers ended the 2024-25 season with another Stanley Cup Final loss to the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid is now eligible for a contract extension with Edmonton.
