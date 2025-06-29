On Saturday, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle charred a photo recap of the hockey season on her Instagram. The photo carousel included highlights from the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament and the intense playoff run at Rogers Place among others.

One of the photos showed Lauren clicking a mirror selfie with a friend in Oilers-themed fanwear from her own sports apparel brand ‘Sports Club Atelier’. Another featured several Oilers players’ partners wearing matching playoff jackets in front of her brand’s signage. There were snaps of Oilers popcorn packets and a short clip of their dog Lenny sitting in the VIP lounge at Rogers Place.

“Round up of an unforgettable season with the best group 🏒 🧡 Oil country 💙,” she captioned the post.

Lauren also shared a photo of herself streaming a Stanley Cup Final game from Athens where the ladies went to celebrate Leon Draisatl’s fiancee Celeste’s bachelorette and another of Lenny sitting in front of a projector screen at her newly opened bar Bar Trove in downtown Edmonton.

The post also included shots from Celeste’s birthday night out, group pictures from the Vegas trip and a sweet moment of Lauren and Connor sharing a kiss. Another photo captured the group celebrating Edmonton’s Game 4 overtime win in the Stanley Cup Final.

Additional snaps showed the loud Rogers Place playoff crowd, Lauren in a Team Canada jacket at the 4 Nations tournament and a special snap from the night Connor McDavid’s jersey was retired by the Erie Otters in the OHL earlier this year. The final slide featured a tagged playoff jacket from Lauren’s own brand.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers capped off the 2024-25 NHL season with a disappointing Stanley Cup Final loss to the Florida Panthers for the second straight year. McDavid is eligible to sign an extension with the Oilers coke free agency.

Connor McDavid’s wife went golfing with hubby on her birthday

Earlier last week, Lauren Kyle celebrated her 29th birthday with a golf outing joined by close friends and Connor McDavid. She shared photos of the celebration on her Instagram stories which featured her enjoying a sunny day on the golf course, riding a cart and posing for a group photo that included McDavid.

The day wrapped up with Lauren making a wish over a cake while surrounded by friends indoors. McDavid celebrated the special occasion with a birthday post including a message for both Lauren and Lenard.

"Happy Birthday Laur! You too Lenny, love you both so much," he wrote.

The celebration also included birthday moments with their dog Lenard. Lauren later posted snaps of Lenard in an Edmonton Oilers jersey surrounded by birthday balloons in a cozy indoor setting.

