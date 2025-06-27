In Photos: On her 29th birthday, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren goes golfing with hubby and close friends

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, marked her 29th birthday with a delightful golf outing, sharing a series of snaps on her Instagram stories.

The celebration featured a fun day on the golf course with friends, as well as cherished moments with her husband and their beloved dog, Lenard. One post included a group photo with Connor McDavid and friends.

(Image Source: Lauren Kyle/Instagram)

The IG snaps showcased Lauren enjoying a round of golf, accompanied by friends, with picturesque greens and a golf cart adding to the festive atmosphere.

(Image Source: Lauren Kyle/Instagram)

Another set of images featured Lenard's birthday celebrations. He stole the spotlight with appearances in a cozy indoor setting, sporting an Edmonton Oilers jersey, and celebrating with birthday balloons.

(Image Source: Lauren Kyle/Instagram)

The birthday festivities concluded with a sweet moment as Lauren was seen making a wish over a beautifully decorated cake, surrounded by friends in an elegant indoor setting.

Connor McDavid wishes wife Lauren Kyle a heartfelt birthday

Connor McDavid shared a touching birthday tribute to his wife, Lauren Kyle, as she celebrated turning 29.

The heartfelt gesture was highlighted through a series of IG posts, showcasing Lauren's special day filled with love, and their cherished fog, Lenard. McDavud's affectionate tribute, accompanied by the caption:

"Happy Birthday Laur! You too Lenny, Love you both so much [heart emoji]."

Connor McDavid, meanwhile, is coming off a heartbreaking season in the NHL after the Edmonton Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

McDavid is entering the final year of his $100 million deal with the Oilers, making him an unrestricted free agent next year, and is eligible to sign the extension in the offseason. His future with the team is poised to be the hottest topic of conversation in Edmonton in July.

