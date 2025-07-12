In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren links up with ex-Oiler Sam Gagner's wife Rachel for a 'little golf day' out

This week Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle enjoyed a day out golfing with her family. They were also joined by Rachel Gagner, the wife of former Oiler Sam Gagner on the occasion.

On Friday, Lauren shared a series of stories on her Instagram from their day out at the Taboo Muskoka Resort. One of the pics featured golf carts parked along a quiet tree-lined path, with golf bags loaded and ready to go.

“A little golf day ⛳️ @rachel.gagner,” she captioned the story.

The second photo featured a cheerful selfie with Lauren smiling alongside Rachel and their moms. All four were dressed in casual golf attire and sun hats.

“Wholesome family scramble,” Rachel captioned the original story.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Another story saw two older men, likely family members, relaxing in a golf cart and Lauren captioned the moment humorously:

“Lots of dental talk from the dads,” tagging Rachel in the post.

One of the final stories featured Lauren standing on a golf course preparing to swing. She also shared a short clip showing hope she concluded her day running on a forest trail wearing a grey hoodie and AirPods.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

The Taboo Muskoka Resort & Golf is a lakeside retreat in Gravenhurst, Ontario, known for its 18-hole golf course and family-friendly activities. The resort offers direct access to Lake Muskoka, on-site dining, a marina, pools, tennis courts and hiking trails.

Connor McDavid’s wife took a trip to NYC

Earlier this week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle visited New York City to film a promotional shoot with Monogram Canada.

On Wednesday, she shared a series of Instagram stories from her trip. One photo showed a wide view of the Manhattan skyline with the Empire State Building clearly visible.

Lauren also reposted several stories from her friend Rachel Dunford including a scene from Bryant Park with people relaxing on the lawn and the New York Public Library in the background.

In another story, Rachel captioned a clip:

“Shooting in Grand Central Station with Monogram Canada! @laurenkyle1.”

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

It showed a crew filming inside the terminal’s main concourse. Lauren also shared a shot of a street cart filled with sugar-coated donuts, a selfie with Rachel and a close-up of a table holding cocktails and a metal basket of potato chips.

