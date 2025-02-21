Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle pens 4-word reaction to beau winning 4 Nations Faceoff championship game with Team Canada

Canadian superstar Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime on Thursday, giving Canada a 3-2 victory against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden. As the team skated onto the ice with the tournament trophy for the first time, McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle turned to Instagram to express her delight.

Lauren posted a series of stories from the gameday, including the team’s post-game celebrations which she captured from the other side of the glass. In the caption, she wrote:

“So proud of you!!!” with two red hearts and two Canadian flag emojis.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren shared an immediate reaction right after the OT winner by reposting a picture of McDavid in the arms of teammate Shea Theodore. She added two applauding emojis, followed by a Canadian flag and red heart emoji in the caption.

Lauren also connected with several partners of Team Canada players prior to the game at the Italian restaurant Prima Boston. The girl group posed together wearing identical Team Canada jackets originally launched by Kyle’s fashion label, Sports Club Atelier.

In her final story, Lauren Kyle posted a clip taken from the stands when Connor McDavid skated on the ice with the trophy and the jumbotron at TD Garden focused on the Canadian superstar.

Team Canada struck first on the night when Nathan MacKinnon fired a long-range shot past USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The Americans responded when Brady Tkachuk found the net in the first period, tying the game at 1-1.

In the second period, USA took the lead through Jake Sanderson, but Canada answered quickly as Sam Bennett scored off a Mitch Marner pass, making it 2-2. Neither team could break the deadlock in regulation, sending the game to overtime. In OT, McDavid sealed the win for Canada with a sudden-death goal and secured the championship for his team.

Connor McDavid claims 4 Nations Final wasn’t the ‘prettiest’

After the game, Connor McDavid spoke about how much the win meant to him and his team in a sideline interview with ESPN. He mentioned that even though it wasn’t an Olympic gold medal, it was still a special moment for the group.

He explained that everyone worked extremely hard throughout the tournament, and their efforts paid off. McDavid also pointed out that this tournament was all about the most talented players competing against each other.

“Because it's best on best,” he said. “You know, it's four great countries going at it, obviously here in Boston, going against an amazing American team, and just finding a way. It wasn't necessarily the prettiest, but we just found a way.”

When asked about the overtime period, he didn’t feel like he played his best during the game. However, he kept pushing forward, knowing that his teammates were playing well and that they had a chance to win.

“Yeah, I was not very good all night. All that was going through my mind was just keep going. You know, I struggled all night, but these guys played great, and we just found a way,” he added.

McDavid hoped people who don't typically watch hockey enjoyed the game and became new fans. He was proud of how the tournament was played and said it was an exciting event for everyone watching.

