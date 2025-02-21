Golden goal hero Connor McDavid was brutally honest about his performance after scoring the overtime winner in Team Canada's 3-2 victory over the USA in the 4 Nations Final on Thursday.

McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime to give Canada the hard-fought win. When asked about his game, McDavid admitted:

"Yeah, I was not very good all night. All was going through my mind is, just keep going. You know, I struggled all night, but these guys played great, and we just found a way."

When asked what the most gratifying part of beating the Americans on their home ice was after they had defeated Canada earlier in the tournament, McDavid said:

"Just to see the reaction, just to know what it means to us, you know? I know it's just a quick tournament, you know, and it's not an Olympic gold medal or anything like that, but it means the world to our group. As you can see, everybody battled so hard all week."

Connor McDavid believes that they put on a good show over the past few days and hopes they gained some new fans.

The game was tightly contested, with Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett scoring for Canada and Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson netting goals for the Americans. Canada's Jordan Binnington made 25 saves while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for the US.

Sidney Crosby's take on Connor McDavid's performance

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby had nothing but praise for Connor McDavid after his golden goal sealed the win against Team USA in the 4 Nations final.

"Couldn't be happier for him ...unbelievable player," Crosby told McDavid after the 3-2 OT victory.

In a post-game interview with Sportsnet, Crosby expanded on his admiration for the Oilers superstar.

"He's done a lot already in his career, but I'm sure it felt good for him. We needed this big time," Crosby remarked.

At 37, 15 years after his golden goal at the 2010 Olympics, Crosby said:

"I tried to make sure I could play at the level of these guys. Everything that was seen in this tournament was incredible, I am very happy,"

Crosby tied for second in points, recording one goal and four assists over four games in the 4 Nations faceoff tournament.

