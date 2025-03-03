Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shares hilarious memories from first date with teenage Oilers' captain

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, opened up about their first date. On Monday, Canadian sports news platform Offside’s Instagram account posted a clip from the rinkside interview.

“McDavid and Lauren’s first date story 😅🍷 McDavid was just an 18-year-old rookie when he went on that date with Kyle. She revealed a funny story about the Oilers captain on that date in a recent rinkside interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis‼️. It’s hard to believe that McDavid, of all people, had to ask his first date to pick up the wine, but they don’t have underage drinking exceptions for talented athletes.” The post caption read.

Lauren and ESPN’s Kat Ellis can be heard talking about the date during the session.

“We’re on kind of a blind-ish date in Toronto. And yeah, that was like 10 years ago now. He was 18 and I was 19. It was funny because I had to like use my ID to get us a bottle of wine because he was, like, underage,” Lauren said, responding to Kat’s questions.

The original interview went viral on Feb. 19, a day before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament final. Connor McDavid scored Canada's championship-winning overtime goal and was named the player of the game.

After the trophy celebrations, McDavid posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showing him with Lauren, his parents and brother Cameron.

Toronto native Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle have put down roots in Edmonton

Connor and Lauren Kyle McDavid grew up in Toronto but built a home and life in Edmonton. Hailed as arguably the best active hockey player in the world, McDavid has played for the Oilers since they picked him in the 2015 Entry Draft. He was chosen as team captain in 2016 as a 19-year-old, becoming the youngest-ever captain in the NHL’s history.

In 2017, he signed an 8-year, $100-million contract extension with the Oilers that will expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. Per hockey analysts, Connor McDavid is on course to sign an even bigger deal next season.

Lauren, an interior decorator and social media influencer, has launched multiple businesses in Edmonton. Her latest venture is Bar Trove and Trove Living, a bar-and-small-plate restaurant and designer furniture showroom that will open in spring 2025 in the Canada Permanent Building in downtown Edmonton. Lauren teased the upcoming launch on Instagram in February.

