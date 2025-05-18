Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shares snaps from her 'date night' after 'fresh hair cut'

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, shared snapshots on her Instagram story from her “date night” after a “fresh haircut.”

Ad

The first picture showed Lauren seated in the salon chair at Blue Gemini Hair Studio, where stylist Paulina Daniella gave her a new look.

“Fresh hair cuty @missblugem,” Lauren captioned the photo.

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle Instagram story - Credit - @ laurenkyle1

In the next selfie mirror snap, Lauren showed off her stylish outfit - a shining top and jeans. “Date night,” she wrote, hinting at her evening plans with husband Connor after her salon visit.

Ad

Trending

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle Instagram story - Credit - @ laurenkyle1

The third Instagram story pic provided a glimpse of Lauren’s date night, capturing a dish of food and a red wine glass at a restaurant table.

Ad

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle Instagram story - Credit - @ laurenkyle1

Lauren’s social media posts came just days after her husband Connor and the Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5 on Wednesday. The Oilers moved on from the first round after knocking out the Los Angeles Kings in six games.

Ad

The Oilers now move on to the Western Conference Finals, facing off against the Dallas Stars for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Connor and Lauren tied the knot in July 2024 after first meeting in 2016. They married on Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada.

Lauren Kyle's first date story with Connor McDavid

Lauren Kyle shared the story of her first date with Connor McDavid in an interview with ESPN's Kat Ellis during Feb. The date took place about 10 years ago when McDavid was just 18 years old and still a rookie in the NHL.

Ad

Kyle was 19 at the time and revealed that they went on a bit of a "blind-ish" date while in Toronto.

“We’re on kind of a blind-ish date in Toronto. And yeah, that was like 10 years ago now. He was 18 and I was 19. It was funny because I had to like use my ID to get us a bottle of wine because he was, like, underage,” Lauren said.”

Ad

Kyle thought it was funny that she had to be the one to order the wine, even though she was just a year older than McDavid at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama